Every drop matters in making Kolar's agricultural landscape sustainable

Kolar's agricultural landscape sustainable:- “A total loss,” cries out Venkateshappa (55) of Byrakur in Mulbagal taluka of Kolar, when asked about last year’s cultivation. With great hopes, he had cultivated groundnut in two acres, but the damage was inexplicable with the year being exceptionally dry.

The case of MG Pappama (62), a member of Grameena Mahila Okkutta (a federation of women’s self-help groups) at Minijenahalli, is no different. The ragi (finger millet) and tur (pigeon pea plant) on her two acres gave only negligible output. “Germination was extremely low due to lack of moisture. My farm has no borewell, so I am dependent on rain,” she says.

‘Drought-prone’ label is not new to water-stressed Kolar district, which lies in the southeastern dry zone of Karnataka and is vulnerable to changes in climate and land use, and declining natural resources. The absence of a forest canopy, soil with no organic humus, vagaries of monsoon, frequent dry spells, and inadequate and ill-distributed rains have affected crop production and productivity here.

Of the total geographical area of 3,74,916 hectares (ha), 1,70,591 ha (45.5%) is cultivated, making agriculture the mainstay. Groundwater is overexploited in all six talukas of the district and can be accessed only at a depth of 1,500 ft. The district has 81,837 borewells and 726 micro-watersheds.

"Open wells and minor irrigation tanks were the major irrigation sources from 1970 to 1985. When rainfall became unpredictable, farmers started extracting groundwater from deeper aquifers. Since 2000, borewell digging has been extensively incentivised,” says MVN Rao, executive director, Grama Vikas, an NGO working for integrated rural development in Kolar.

“All my ancestors were neergantis [they released water to fields in exchange of grains produced there], but we now witness a shift towards borewells. No one relies on kere [lake] due to irregular rainfall,” says Amar Neerganti (58) from Mulbagal.

Praveena Kumara V, Department of Geology, Central University of Karnataka, Kalaburagi, analysed rainfall data of past 100 years (1901-2015) of Kolar district and his reports indicate the chances of drought occurrence in Kolar once in every two years.

Data from the Central Ground Water Board found that the annual average of normal rainfall ranged from 650 mm at Gudibanda in the north to around 800 mm at Mulbagal in the east, averaging 740 mm in the district. The average normal rainfall in all Kolar districts was 735 mm for 2020-2023. The actual rainfall varied from 983 mm (2020), 1,316 mm (2021) and 1,250 mm (2022) to the lowest in 2023 at 678 mm. However, these figures do not show the complete picture of the extent of drought as above normal rain was received during July, which statistically helped bridge the deficiency.

A study by Kaushal K Garg of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) reveals that between 1972 and 2011, there has been a major shift from grass and rain-fed crop lands to eucalyptus plantation and irrigated cultivation. The irrigation demand of the district increased from 57 mm (1972) to 140 mm (2011), which increased groundwater abstraction by 145%. The expansion of irrigated area contributed majorly towards the widening demand-supply gap (62%) of freshwater availability.

“Large scale land conversion to eucalyptus is also believed to have contributed to groundwater depletion and surface run-off reduction. By the time eucalyptus ban came about in February 2017, groundwater was already in trouble,” says B Prabhakar (52) of Mulbagal taluka.

In its aftermath, most tanks/lakes suffered from lack of maintenance. “Silt and invasive plants such as Eichhornia filled them, while many tank bunds were damaged. They were also encroached upon,” says Jayalakshmi Rao, administrator, Grameena Mahila Okkutta, Honnasetthalli, Mulbagal.

“Between 85 and 90% of all water consumed is used for agriculture. About 30% of the farmers have adopted change in cropping patterns and water efficient practices such as drip irrigation and sprinklers, but it is not enough,” Raghavendra Sudi, a retired ICRISAT senior scientist who works as a consultant (watershed) for Myrada, tells 101Reporters.

“Water availability, water use and entitlements are the basic elements of comprehensive drought proofing. Availability has to be assessed and developed, water use has to be monitored and conserved, and entitlements have to be ensured to the vulnerable sections,” he adds.