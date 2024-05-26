The Azadi Briefing: Deadly Floods Worsen Hunger Crisis In Afghanistan

The Azadi Briefing: Flash floods that have ravaged Afghanistan in recent weeks have exacerbated the hunger crisis in the country, aid agencies said.

Hundreds of people have been killed, thousands of homes destroyed, and thousands of hectares of farmland wiped out by the floods in northern Afghanistan since May 10.



The UN World Food Program (WFP) has warned that flooding is likely to intensify in the months ahead, with a major impact on food security.



Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said flood-affected areas are "hunger hot spots, most of which are already in crisis levels of food insecurity.”



Why It's Important: Survivors of the floods have said they urgently need help.



"We need shelter and water,” Tora Khan, a resident of Baghlan, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. “Drinking water is very scarce because many wells were destroyed.”



Relief organizations have struggled to deliver aid to at least 80,000 people affected by the floods, most of them in the provinces of Baghlan and Ghor.



Without help, there are fears that some Afghans are likely to succumb to disease or starvation.



“We are in dire need of water,” said Mohammad Yaser, a resident of Baghlan, who added that some local charities had sent them some food and clean water.



“But we don’t know how long until we run out,” Yaser told Radio Azadi. “Maybe today or tomorrow.”



The UN estimates that nearly 24 million Afghans out of a total population of 40 million need humanitarian assistance this year. The WFP said almost 16 million Afghans are acutely food insecure.



What's Next: Afghanistan is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to climate change. Experts say extreme weather events, including floods and droughts, are spurred by climate change and likely to increase.



The Taliban’s unrecognized government is internationally isolated and international humanitarian funding for Afghanistan has been declining.



That is likely to make the country ill-equipped to prepare for and react to major natural disasters.

What To Keep An Eye On

Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Afghanistan. The airline suspended air travel to the country in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover in 2021.



Turkish Airlines said on May 21 that it will operate four flights from Istanbul to Kabul each week.



"I am jubilant," said Muska, a Kabul resident whose extended family lives in Turkey. "Now I can visit them, and they can visit us.”



Last year, Fly Dubai became the first major airline to resume flights to Afghanistan. Air Arabia, another low-cost airline in the United Arab Emirates, also restarted flights soon after.



Why It's Important: Turkish Airlines flights will make it easier for members of the Afghan diaspora, which numbers around 6 million, to visit their homeland.



The flights will also help the isolated country connect with the rest of the world. Istanbul is a major international aviation hub. RFA/RL/SP