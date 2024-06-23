Based in Washington, D.C., reporter Misty Severi specializes in breaking news

Early Influences and Education

Misty Severi's early years in the vibrant Riverside neighborhoods provided the perfect environment for her passion for storytelling and journalism to blossom. The diversity of her neighborhood contributed to her early fascination with the power of narrative. Her initial fascination with the field became the catalyst for her further endeavors in it.

Her hobbies and skill set grew during her time at California Baptist University. In addition to gaining a great deal of knowledge, Misty Severi also developed a strong moral conviction, which helped her to graduate in 2021 with a double major in global journalism and history. During these years, she learned the importance of journalism in shaping public opinion and increasing social consciousness.