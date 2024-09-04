Brazil Supreme Court panel upholds judge's decision to block X nationwide

Brazil Supreme Court : A Brazilian Supreme Court panel on Monday unanimously upheld the decision of one of its justices to block billionaire Elon Musk's social media platform X nationwide, according to the court's website.

The broader support among justices undermines the effort by Musk and his supporters to cast Justice Alexandre de Moraes as an authoritarian renegade intent on censoring political speech in Brazil.

The panel that voted in a virtual session was made up of five of the full bench's 11 justices, including de Moraes, who last Friday ordered the platform blocked for refusing to name a local legal representative, as required by law. It will stay suspended until it complies with his orders and pays outstanding fines that as of last week exceeded $3 million, according to his decision.

The platform has clashed with de Moraes over its reluctance to block users and has alleged that de Moraes wants an in-country legal representative so that Brazilian authorities can exert leverage over the company by having someone to arrest.

De Moraes also set a daily fine of $8,900 for people or companies using virtual private networks, or VPNs, to access X. Some legal experts questioned the grounds for that decision and how it would be enforced, including Brazil's bar association, which said it would request that the Supreme Court review that provision.

Brazil's Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes attends an event where he received a tribute by the Public Ministry of Sao Paulo, after the court ordered an immediate suspension of social media platform X in the country, in Sao Paulo, Aug. 30, 2024.

But the majority of the panel upheld the VPN fine — with one justice opposing unless users are shown to be using X to commit crimes.

Judge feuding with Musk

Brazil is one of the biggest markets for X, with tens of millions of users. Its block marked a dramatic escalation in a monthslong feud between Musk and de Moraes over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation.

Over the weekend, many X users in Brazil said they felt disconnected from the world and began migrating en masse to alternative platforms such as Bluesky and Threads.

The suspension has proceeded to set up a showdown between de Moraes and Musk's satellite internet provider Starlink, which is refusing to enforce the justice's decision.

"He violated the constitution of Brazil repeatedly and egregiously, after swearing an oath to protect it," Musk wrote in the hours before the vote, adding a flurry of insults and accusations in the wake of the panel's vote. On Sunday, Musk announced the creation of an X account to publish the justice's decisions that he said would show they violated Brazilian law.

But legal experts have said such claims don't hold water, noting that de Moraes' peers have repeatedly endorsed his rulings — as they did Monday. Although his actions are viewed by experts as legal, they have sparked some debate over whether one man has been afforded too much power, or if his rulings should have more transparency.

De Moraes' decision to quickly refer his order for panel approval served to obtain "collective, more institutional support that attempts to depersonalize the decision," Conrado Hübner, a constitutional law expert at the University of Sao Paulo, told The Associated Press.

It is standard for a justice to refer such cases to a five-justice panel, Hübner said. In exceptional cases, the justice also could refer the case to the full bench for review. Had de Moraes done the latter, two justices who have questioned his decisions in the past — and were appointed by former right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro — would have had the opportunity to object or hinder the vote's advance.

Starlink shutdown next?

X's block already led de Moraes last week to freeze the Brazilian financial assets of Starlink to force it to cover X's fines, reasoning that the two companies are part of the same economic group. The company says it has more than 250,000 clients in Brazil.

Legal experts have questioned the legal basis of that move, and Starlink's law firm Veirano has told the AP it has appealed the freeze. It declined to comment further.

In a show of defiance, Starlink told the telecommunications regulator Anatel that it would not block X access until its financial accounts were unfrozen, Anatel's press office said in an email to the AP. Starlink didn't respond to a request for comment.

That means a shutdown of Starlink is likely, although enforcement will be difficult given the company's satellites aren't inside national territory, said Luca Belli, coordinator of the Technology and Society Center at the Getulio Vargas Foundation. It is popular in Brazil's expansive rural and forested areas.

Anatel's President Carlos Baigorri told local media GloboNews late Sunday afternoon that he has relayed Starlink's decision to Justice de Moraes.

Baigorri told GloboNews that the "maximum sanction" for a telecom company would be revocation of its license. He said if Starlink loses its license and continues providing service, it would be committing a crime. Anatel could seize equipment from Starlink's 23 ground stations in Brazil that ensure the quality of its internet service, he said.

"It is highly probable there is a political escalation" because Starlink is "explicitly refusing to comply with orders, national laws," said Belli, who is also a professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation's law school.

The arguments from Musk, a self-proclaimed "free-speech absolutist," have found fertile ground with Brazil's political right, who view de Moraes' actions as political persecution against Bolsonaro's supporters.

On Brazilian orders, X previously has shut down accounts, including those of lawmakers affiliated with Bolsonaro's right-wing party and far-right activists accused of undermining Brazilian democracy. X's lawyers in April sent a document to the Supreme Court, saying that it had suspended or blocked 226 users since 2019.

Bolsonaro and his allies have cheered on Musk for defying de Moraes. Supporters rallied in April along Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana beach with a giant sign reading "Brazil Thanks Elon Musk."

Earlier that month, de Moraes ordered an investigation into Musk over the dissemination of defamatory fake news and another probe over possible obstruction, incitement and criminal organization.

Bolsonaro is also the target of a de Moraes probe over whether the former president had a role in inciting an attempted coup to overturn the results of the 2022 election that he lost. VOA/SP