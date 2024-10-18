Iran's border security forces allegedly massacre 'dozens' of Afghan migrants

Iran's border security: Taliban authorities are looking into allegations that dozens of Afghan civilians were killed and injured by Iranian border forces while trying to enter that country from Pakistan illegally.

Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy Taliban spokesperson in Kabul, said Wednesday that "various governmental bodies" and Afghan diplomatic missions have initiated "comprehensive investigations" to verify the reported casualties.

“As the incident is reported to have occurred beyond Afghanistan’s borders, the available information remains unverified,” Fitrat noted in his English-language statement posted on social media platform X. He added that a “conclusive decision” would be made after a “thorough clarification of the facts.”

The Taliban probe was announced after an Iranian rights group, known as Halvash, initially reported the alleged Afghan casualties, saying they occurred Sunday in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan border province.

The organization quoted survivors as saying that about 300 Afghan migrants were attempting to enter Iran unlawfully when they were assaulted by Iranian border guards, resulting in deaths and injuries.

“As of now, reliable sources confirm that the news about the deaths of dozens of illegal citizens at the Saravan border is not true," Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special presidential envoy for and ambassador to Kabul, said in a Persian language statement on X.

He referred to an Iranian region adjacent to Washuk, a border district in Pakistan’s southwestern sparsely populated Baluchistan province.

Qomi emphasized, however, that responding “legally” to the “illegal entry of unauthorized nationals” was “the legitimate right of countries, and the border guards of any country are obliged to prevent the entry of illegal nationals.”

The Iranian envoy wrote that “managing border traffic is a shared responsibility, and neighboring countries must prevent unauthorized” crossings in line with their international border security obligations. Qomi reiterated that Tehran is determined to return undocumented asylum-seekers and deal sternly with illegal border crossers.

“I'm seriously concerned about reports of injuries & deaths of Afghans in Iran's #Saravan border area and I call for authorities to investigate transparently,” Richard Bennett, the United Nations special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Afghanistan, said on X. “Clarity is urgently needed. These reports don't stand in isolation. More dignity & safety is needed for Afghans worldwide,” Bennett wrote.

Residents in the Pakistani border district of Washuk also reported the alleged Iranian assault on Afghan migrants, but they could not provide specific casualty details, citing the remoteness of the border area.

Pakistani provincial authorities did not immediately comment on the alleged incident.

Iran and Pakistan together host millions of documented and undocumented Afghan refugees. Both countries have deported hundreds of thousands of undocumented individuals back to Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power three years ago.

According to the International Organization for Migration, the deportations continue daily, and almost 100,000 Afghans returned home from Pakistan and Iran in September alone.VOA/SP