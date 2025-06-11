Combatting Terrorism Through Common Sense Security

Combatting Terrorism: “The recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, has underscored the extreme dangers posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not properly vetted, as well as those who come here as temporary visitors and overstay their visas,” declared President Donald Trump.

“In the 21st century, we've seen one terror attack after another carried out by foreign visa overstayers from dangerous places all over the world. And thanks to Biden's open door policies, today there are millions and millions of these illegals who should not be in our country.”

During his first term, President Trump implemented travel restrictions that played a key part in preventing major foreign terror attacks on American soil.



Upon entering his second term, President Trump directed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to perform a security review of high-risk regions, and make recommendations for where restrictions should be imposed.



“Very simply,” said President Trump, “we cannot have open migration from any country where we cannot safely and reliably vet and screen those who seek to enter the United States.” That is why he signed a new executive order placing travel restrictions on countries including Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.



“The strength of the restrictions we're applying depends on the severity of the threat posed,” explained President Trump.



“The list is subject to revision based on whether material improvements are made. And likewise, new countries can be added as threats emerge around the world. But we will not allow people to enter our country who wish to do us harm, and nothing will stop us from keeping America safe.”



The Presidential Proclamation also partially restricts and limits the entry of nationals from 7 additional countries who also pose a high level of risk to the United States.



The Proclamation includes exceptions for lawful permanent residents, existing visa holders, certain visa categories, and individuals whose entry serves U.S. national interests.



The restrictions and limitations imposed by the Proclamation are necessary to garner cooperation from foreign governments, enforce our immigration laws, and advance other important foreign policy, national security, and counterterrorism objectives. VOA/SP