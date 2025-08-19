Afghanistan Hunger Crisis: WFP Warns Millions Face Famine Amid Aid Cuts and Taliban Restrictions

Kabul residents have told RFE/RL that they are begging for rice and "ready to accept death," as the World Food Program (WFP) said it was "turning hundreds of thousands of people away" from nutrition centers.

WFP Country Director John Aylieff said drought, dramatic aid cuts, and the forced return of 1.5 million Afghans from Iran and Pakistan had combined to create "rising acute malnutrition" in the poverty-stricken country.

"We need to do everything we can to avoid famine," he told RFE/RL. "It could be unprecedented because during the winter, there could be 10 to 15 million people needing food assistance. And at the moment, we have no funding and there will be no response."

For the coming six months, the WFP in Afghanistan said it requires nearly $539 million for all programs to reach the most vulnerable families across the country.

But multiple donors have slashed contributions. For 2025, the WFP in Afghanistan said it received some $155 million. This compares with nearly $560 million the year before, and nearly $1.6 billion in 2022.

"The US has been a phenomenally generous donor in Afghanistan for decades, providing the lion's share of humanitarian assistance, along with other generous donors from around the world," Aylieff said.

"Now is not the moment for anyone to reduce or walk away."

RFE/RL has asked the White House for comment. In his first few months in office, President Donald Trump cut more than 7,400 foreign aid programs globally worth $80 billion, according to a report published last month by Senate Democrats.

A State Department spokesman told RFE/RL on August 4 that "over the last approximately four years, foreign assistance intended for the people of Afghanistan was systematically diverted and expropriated by the Taliban -- a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group."

Nearly four years since their takeover of Afghanistan, "it is due time that the Taliban provide for the welfare of the Afghan people," the spokesman added.