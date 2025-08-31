Ukrainian Authorities Hunt Killer Of Former Parliament Speaker Parubiy

LVIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian authorities launched a manhunt for the attacker who brazenly shot dead former parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy on the streets of the western city of Lviv on August 30.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the killing of the internationally well-known politician a "horrific murder" and said "all necessary forces and means" will be used to capture the culprit.

“The crime was, unfortunately, carefully prepared. But every effort is being made to solve this crime,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.