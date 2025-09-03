Give my warmest regards to Putin, Kim as you conspire against us: Trump to Xi

Washington, Sep 3: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on Chinese President Xi Jinping for hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a grand military parade in Beijing.

In a strongly worded post on Truth Social, Trump accused the trio of "conspiring against the United States" and questioned whether China would acknowledge the American soldiers who "gave their blood" to help liberate the country during World War II.

The event was held to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

In a post that was part condemnation and part sarcasm, Trump questioned whether China would acknowledge the role the United States played in helping liberate it from Japanese occupation during World War II.

“The big question to be answered is whether or not President Xi of China will mention the massive amount of support and 'blood' that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM from a very unfriendly foreign invader,” Trump wrote.

“Many Americans died in China’s quest for Victory and Glory. I hope that they are rightfully Honored and Remembered for their Bravery and Sacrifice! May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration,” he added.