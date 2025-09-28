The perfect storm: Why immigration has become the scapegoat for our age of crisis

We are living through an age of disruption. The post-war consensus that liberal democracy, free markets, and open societies were the “only game in town” has been steadily eroded by crisis after crisis.

The 9/11 terrorist attack crushed Western hopes of a post-Cold War world united by faith in capitalism. The financial crash of 2008 exposed the fragility of globalisation’s economic promises.

The refugee crisis of 2015 in Europe revealed its social strains. Then the Covid pandemic of 2020 brought globalisation to a screeching halt and reawakened the authoritarian dream of closed borders and strong states.

Add to this the escalating costs of climate change, rising inequality, a global trade war, and a cost-of-living crunch, and one begins to see why faith in democratic governments to manage complexity is waning.

Against this backdrop of uncertainty, anger, and disillusionment, a simple story has taken hold: it’s all the fault of immigrants.

Blame and the politics of fear

When economies sputter, when public services strain, when communities feel fragmented, immigration becomes the symbol for everything wrong with globalisation.

It offers politicians a visceral, easy-to-grasp story: ‘Your housing is unaffordable because of them. Your hospital is overcrowded because of them. Your jobs are threatened because of them.’

Never mind that the evidence shows otherwise—that migration generally boosts economies, raises overall output without depressing local wages, and is a net fiscal positive.

What matters is that the hard truth is complicated, while the populist narrative is simple. Faced with a “spaghetti chart” of interconnected crises—pandemics, supply shocks, inflation, housing pressures—people gravitate toward the single, tidy explanation: immigration is to blame.

That’s exactly what Pauline Hanson, the leader of Australia’s far-right One Nation political party, recently told Australia’s The Saturday Paper, to explain her party’s recent lift in the polls: “People have lost hope … wherever you look – mass migration, climate change, the education system, escalating crime, the cost of living, job security, being able to buy a house – the whole country is in one hell of a mess, and that’s why they’re angry and they want a change.”

This narrative has deep roots. Humans are wired for group identity, drawing lines between insiders and outsiders, especially in times of insecurity. In earlier eras, it was witches or infidels. In World War 2, it was a phantom Zionist conspiracy. Today, it is the immigrants.

Once immigration is cast as the source of all ills, the next step is equally simple: only a strongman can stop it. The democratic process, messy and pluralistic, is portrayed as weak and complicit. The promise of authoritarians is neat and compelling: ‘I alone can fix it. Give me power, and I will close the borders, protect your jobs, restore your community.’

This is the story Donald Trump told in 2016, branding Mexican migrants as criminals and rapists, and insisting that only a wall and a “tough guy” could save America.

Variations of the same narrative fuelled Brexit in the UK—“take back control”—and continue to animate far-right movements across Europe. They echo the totalitarian leaders of Europe just before World War 2, another age of complex intersecting crises blamed wrongly on ethnic minorities. In each case, migration has been the poster child for a much broader rejection of globalisation.

The current far-right surge is therefore part of a political cycle.

Authoritarianism defined the mid-20th century, but its defeat in World War 2 opened the way for a liberal revolution, which merged two currents: social liberalism, driven by civil rights, feminist, environmental, and student movements; and economic liberalism, driven by a revival of free-market thinking.

Together they established the new liberal orthodoxy of globalisation, open borders, and individual freedoms that dominated Western politics for half a century, reaching a peak of triumphalism after the Cold War.

But over the last 25 years, the cascade of crises has steadily eroded that hegemony. Terrorist attacks, financial meltdowns, refugee movements, climate pressures, and finally the pandemic exposed the vulnerabilities of openness and reminded societies of the appeal of closed borders and strong states.

What began as marginal authoritarian nostalgia has re-entered the mainstream, carried by the promise of simplicity and control in an age of complexity. The question now is how to avoid the wholesale collapse that has occurred at this point in past cycles.