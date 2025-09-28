Russia Kills 4, Including Child, In 'Vile' Air Attack On Ukraine, Zelenskyy Says

Zelenskyy said some 500 drones and 40 missiles were fired at several regions, hitting targets such as an industrial bakery, a tire factory, houses, and apartment buildings.

The 12-year-old girl was one of four killed in the capital, while dozens of others were injured, he added.

Lyudmyla, a neighbor of the girl killed in the attack, told RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that the family had just returned from abroad for the beginning of the school year when their apartment was struck.

"They had such a cheerful little girl -- she did sports, studied English... This is just shocking," Lyudmyla added.

"The Russians have restarted the child death counter," Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Administration, said in a post on Telegram.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said a medical facility and a kindergarten were also struck. He added that a fire had also broken out at a gas station due to falling debris.

The attack on Ukraine on September 28 also injured dozens in the country's major southern city of Zaporizhzhya. At least three of them are children, regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

"Forty-one apartment buildings, 22 houses, and several nonresidential structures were damaged as a result of the enemy attacks," Fedorov added.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed it had carried out the attack to target Ukraine's military infrastructure. Russian officials have repeatedly denied targeting civilian sites, despite mounting evidence to the contrary.