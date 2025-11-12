Toqaev Balances Relations With Putin After Landmark US-Central Asia Summit

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) . Read the original article.

By Reid Standish

Following a high-profile summit in Washington with all five Central Asian leaders that saw new US deals worth billions of dollars, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev arrived in Moscow to reaffirm ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and chart Russia’s future economic role in the Central Asian country.

Toqaev arrived on November 11 for a one-on-one discussion with Putin and is holding formal talks on November 12 to discuss joint gas projects and the economic fallout from US sanctions on Russia’s major oil companies. The Kazakh president is also set to address a Kazakh-Russian economic forum.

The timing of the meeting in Moscow isn’t coincidental, experts told RFE/RL, with it being seen as the latest step in Kazakhstan’s long-standing and carefully calibrated diplomatic balancing act between Russia, the main outside power in Central Asia, China, which has grown increasingly influential over the last decade, and Western powers like the United States looking to deepen their footprint in the region.

“Following the [US-Central Asia] summit, the visit to Moscow can be seen as a reaffirmation of Kazakhstan’s strategic ties with Russia and an effort to ease any concerns within the Russian political elite,” Yunis Sharifli, a nonresident fellow at the China Global South Project, told RFE/RL.

Alongside the four other Central Asian presidents in Washington last week, Toqaev held talks with US President Donald Trump and heralded the “beginning of a new era of interaction between the United States and Central Asia.”

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent Western sanctions on Moscow have opened up new economic opportunities for Central Asia that has left the Kremlin looking to adapt.

“[Russia] is attempting to restructure and redefine its role in the region,” Sharifli said. “Moscow continues to play a critical role as a security provider, leveraging its long-standing military and security ties with regional governments.”