Armenia and Azerbaijan: Dialogue or Performance?

The failure of previous meetings, however, stemmed from the authorities’ refusal to support genuine peace initiatives — a factor that Mammadova overlooked. There were also other obstacles: the marginalization of peace promoters, the dominance of ethno-nationalist narratives, the use of propaganda, the absence of educational reform, and the lack of conflict-sensitive reporting by state and non-state media.

As a result, according to scholars Nazrin Gadimova and Anush Petrosyan, “the conversations held by those who advocated peace in these circumstances remained within a closed circle, unable to address the general public and gradually becoming sidelined by nationalist rhetoric.”

The scholars have also argued that in the 1990s, the early years of independence, there was a brief opening: intellectual exchanges, grassroots diplomacy, and cross-border meetings among cultural figures offered glimpses of dialogue. Over time, authoritarian restrictions in Azerbaijan and the slow development of civil society in Armenia stifled these initiatives, pushing peacebuilding efforts to the margins.

Contrary to Mammadova’s observations, genuine interest was always there, except that it failed to make its way into state policies beyond those meeting rooms and dialogue engagements. As a result, peace discourse remained distant from ordinary citizens, confined to a narrow circle of NGO workers and activists, rather than fostering a broader social conversation about reconciliation.

The missing agenda

After the second Karabakh war, talk of rebuilding ties continued to ring hollow. For starters, there was little to rebuild. The enmity between Armenians and Azerbaijanis remains deep-seated to this day, and the generation that remembers living side by side is aging and largely absent from decision-making processes and negotiations.

In his 2019 analysis, Azerbaijani expert Zaur Shiriyev wrote, “Preparation of the public for peace implies preparation for long negotiations and the potential for compromise. This includes both public debate and more transparency about what is happening at the negotiating table. More engagement of Azerbaijani and Armenian civil society groups alongside official negotiations could also be valuable to underscore the simple proposition that peace is possible with the other side.”

Speaking at the Orbeli Forum in November, Shiriyev reiterated the need for “a change in mindset,” urging both sides to drop “maximalist positions.”

Despite the rhetoric, however, there is still no public debate, no transparency, and little trace of an independent civil society capable of shaping or even monitoring the peace process. As conflict resolution experts Philip Gamaghelyan and Sevin Huseynova noted in the context of the first Karabakh war and post-war dialogue, “With time, realist voices and others calling for pragmatism and compromise were sidelined in favor of revanchist sentiments rooted in ethnonationalist discourse.”

That discourse left little room for peace, and as far as the current dialogue goes, it remains a thorn.

The case of Bahruz Samadov

A case in point is Bahruz Samadov, a young political scholar and researcher pursuing a PhD at Charles University in Prague. Samadov was against the second Karabakh war and the country’s 2023 military intervention. He had written about reconciliation with Armenia and was known for his critical stance toward the government. He was arrested over the summer in 2024 on treason charges while visiting his grandmother in Azerbaijan.

Authorities accused Samadov of “communicating with Armenians” and “sharing state secrets,” though the prosecution provided no evidence beyond his correspondence with Armenian academics. In June 2025, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Samadov is not the first Azerbaijani to face treason charges in the last 30 years. Journalists Rauf Mirkadirov, Leyla and Arif Yunus faced similar accusations of espionage and treason. Over the years, civil society representatives engaged in cross-border initiatives have been targeted in other government-sponsored forms of persecution on a range of charges.