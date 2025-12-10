How Vande Mataram, Our National Song, Became the Anthem of the Freedom Struggle and Now For a Modern Political Debate

DMK MP A. Raja referred to historical evidence to argue that communal tensions surrounding Vande Mataram were amplified by certain nationalist leaders rather than the song itself. He questioned the Prime Minister, asking who was responsible for dividing both the country and Vande Mataram. Raja added that there are reasons to believe that the song was not only against the British but also perceived as being against Muslims.

The Congress, meanwhile, reiterated that the 1937 Congress Working Committee (CWC) decision to limit public singing to the first two stanzas was based on inclusivity and Rabindranath Tagore’s guidance. Priyanka Gandhi stated, “The so-called objection against the remaining stanzas of Vande Mataram was manufactured by the communalists.” She emphasized the rich history of the song and the many leaders associated with it.

Origins of Vande Mataram

Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, one of the most influential thinkers and writers of 19th-century India, composed the original poem in the 1870s. It was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875. The first two stanzas—written largely in Sanskrit with some Bengali—depicted the motherland as a benevolent figure. Vande Mataram translates to “Mother, I Bow to Thee.”

The poem was initially a private expression of devotion and remained unpublished for several years. In 1882, Chatterjee included it in his novel Anandamath, serializing additional stanzas that invoked Hindu goddesses such as Durga, Lakshmi (Kamala), and Saraswati. The song was first sung publicly by Rabindranath Tagore at the 1896 annual convention of the Indian National Congress in Calcutta, after which it gained immense popularity.

By the early 20th century, Vande Mataram became a rallying cry during the Swadeshi movement of 1905, following Lord Curzon’s partition of Bengal. However, the song’s explicit references to Hindu deities created discomfort among some Muslim communities, leading to longstanding debates over inclusivity within the nationalist movement.