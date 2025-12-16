Liberty Loses Balance: Wind So Fast That The Brazil’s Statue of Liberty Replica Ate Dust, Video Goes Viral

A 24-metre Statue of Liberty replica in Brazil toppled during a storm with winds of up to 90 km/h.
The collapse was caught on video, went viral online, and caused no injuries or damage.
The incident has sparked humour, memes, and renewed concerns over structural safety.
A 24-metre-tall replica of the Statue of Liberty collapsed outside a Havan megastore situated in Guaíba, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, as storm winds sped up to 90 km/hr on 15 December 2025. The green statue can be seen tilting forward slowly until it finally crashed into the empty parking lot nearby in videos circulating online. The towering statue could not withstand the force of the wind, although the 11-metre concrete base remained firm.
Onlookers judged the situation, responding quickly and thus preventing any injuries or damage. The incident was confirmed by Guaíba Mayor Marcelo Maranata on social media, saying swift action by the people and the staff members of Havan avoided a tragedy. He added, “The area was immediately isolated by the company, following all safety protocols.”
The Brazilian retail chain Havan also said that the removal of debris began an hour after the collapse, with the store operating without any interruption. The company even highlighted in its statement that all its replicas across Brazil have gone through technical and engineering standard examinations and have mandatory professional certifications. However, it has also announced that it will conduct an internal investigation to determine the reason behind the collapse under extreme weather conditions.
Earlier, Defesa Civil (Civil Defence) had issued a cell broadcast alert warning residents of the strong storm and had also advised them to avoid open areas and remain alert to falling trees and unstable structures. The incident took place as southern Brazil is experiencing severe weather. However, this is not the first time a replica statue has fallen. One such incident occurred in Capão da Canoa, where another replica collapsed owing to a cyclone in 2021 as wind speeds reached 70–80 km/hr.
The statue’s crash has now gone viral online, with a series of responses from netizens ranging from questions regarding safety to humour and irony, garnished with social commentary. One of the comments read, “That’s definitely not made in France.” Another joked, “We should give Brazil the real one, since it is French.” There was also a reflective comment that read, “There’s something eerily poetic about the Statue of Liberty being taken down by forces we still underestimate: climate, infrastructure neglect, and poor planning.”
While the scene has generated a largely comical viewpoint online, the seriousness of the matter cannot be ignored. Questions and discussions have emerged about how extreme weather events are becoming more intense and frequent, and how such collapses can be dangerous. The viral moment has raised concerns related to safety, preparedness, and the need for stronger foundations that can withstand a changing climate.
