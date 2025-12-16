Liberty Loses Balance: Wind So Fast That The Brazil’s Statue of Liberty Replica Ate Dust, Video Goes Viral

A 24-metre-tall replica of the Statue of Liberty collapsed outside a Havan megastore situated in Guaíba, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, as storm winds sped up to 90 km/hr on 15 December 2025. The green statue can be seen tilting forward slowly until it finally crashed into the empty parking lot nearby in videos circulating online. The towering statue could not withstand the force of the wind, although the 11-metre concrete base remained firm.



Onlookers judged the situation, responding quickly and thus preventing any injuries or damage. The incident was confirmed by Guaíba Mayor Marcelo Maranata on social media, saying swift action by the people and the staff members of Havan avoided a tragedy. He added, “The area was immediately isolated by the company, following all safety protocols.”