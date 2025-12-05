“Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita!” — SRK Writes as Raj and Simran Reunite to Unveil Their Bronze Statue in London, Celebrating 30 Years of DDLJ

The iconic duo and one of Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen pairs, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, celebrated 30 years since the release of their timeless film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in London. The two reunited once again to unveil a bronze statue of their characters, Raj and Simran, at Leicester Square on December 4, 2025.

The statue is the first-ever tribute to an Indian film in London and becomes the 11th sculpture in the legendary Scenes in the Square trail, joining other iconic characters like Harry Potter and Mary Poppins.

The actors unveiled the artwork to mark the beginning of the 30th anniversary celebrations of India’s longest-running Hindi film. The moment became even more memorable when it began to rain. Kajol highlighted the beautiful coincidence, noting that Shah Rukh Khan’s entry in the film also takes place in the rain.

Shah Rukh Khan also took to X to share snippets from the event featuring him and Kajol. He posted photographs of the duo standing in front of the bronze statue, commemorating the very place where their extraordinary cinematic journey began.