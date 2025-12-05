“Bade Bade Deshon Mein, Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita!” — SRK Writes as Raj and Simran Reunite to Unveil Their Bronze Statue in London, Celebrating 30 Years of DDLJ

Key Points:
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reunited in London to unveil a bronze statue of their DDLJ characters at Leicester Square.
The tribute marks the start of the 30th anniversary celebrations of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, India’s longest-running Hindi film.
The statue is the first-ever recognition of an Indian film in London’s Scenes in the Square trail.
The iconic duo and one of Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen pairs, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, celebrated 30 years since the release of their timeless film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in London. The two reunited once again to unveil a bronze statue of their characters, Raj and Simran, at Leicester Square on December 4, 2025.
The statue is the first-ever tribute to an Indian film in London and becomes the 11th sculpture in the legendary Scenes in the Square trail, joining other iconic characters like Harry Potter and Mary Poppins.
See Also: Shah Rukh Khan Crosses the $1 Billion Mark for the First Time
The actors unveiled the artwork to mark the beginning of the 30th anniversary celebrations of India’s longest-running Hindi film. The moment became even more memorable when it began to rain. Kajol highlighted the beautiful coincidence, noting that Shah Rukh Khan’s entry in the film also takes place in the rain.
Shah Rukh Khan also took to X to share snippets from the event featuring him and Kajol. He posted photographs of the duo standing in front of the bronze statue, commemorating the very place where their extraordinary cinematic journey began.
The actor wrote in his post, referencing his famous dialogue from DDLJ: “Bade Bade Deshon Mein Aisi Chhoti Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hain, Senorita!” He further expressed his excitement and delight in celebrating the proud moment of India’s first film being honoured with a statue in London’s Scenes in the Square trail.
Shah Rukh Khan also shared his gratitude with the people of the United Kingdom for making this possible. He concluded his post by writing, “Come meet Raj & Simran if and when you are in London… we would love to see you make more memories with DDLJ…”
Kajol, reflecting on the moment, shared how much love the film has continued to receive over the past 30 years since its release. “Seeing it find its rightful place in Leicester Square, a location of such great significance to DDLJ, makes this moment even more special,” she added.
See Also: Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukerji Bag the Honour for Best Actor and Best Actress in a Leading Role
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a 1995 Hindi film produced by the legendary filmmaker and producer Yash Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Since its release three decades ago, the love story of Raj and Simran has been screened at Maratha Mandir cinema in Mumbai, Maharashtra, every year for 30 years.
Although the film briefly paused during the pandemic, it still holds the record as the longest-running Hindi film ever. DDLJ is an iconic musical romance that has continued to win hearts across generations.
[Rh]
Suggested Reading: