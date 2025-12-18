Nobel Peace Prize Faces Legal Controversy: Julian Assange Sues Nobel Foundation Over 2025 Award to Maria Corina Machado

Julian Assange has sued the Nobel Foundation in Sweden over the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to María Corina Machado.
The complaint accuses senior Nobel officials of economic crimes and facilitating war crimes.
Assange has sought a freeze on the SEK 11 million prize money and a full criminal investigation.
The founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, has sued the Nobel Foundation in Sweden, accusing its senior panel of serious economic crimes along with facilitating war crimes on December 17, 2025. This comes amid the Nobel Peace Prize 2025 being awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. The complaint includes the names of around 30 individuals, including Nobel Foundation Chair Astrid Söderbergh Widding and Executive Director Hanna Stjärne. The case was filed with Sweden’s Economic Crime Authority (Ekobrottsmyndigheten) and the War Crimes Unit (Krigsbrottsenheten), alleging breach of trust, misappropriation of funds, conspiracy, and facilitation of war crimes.
Furthermore, Assange has accused the foundation of crimes against humanity for its decision to confer the prize and plan the disbursement of its monetary component. He is seeking immediate legal action by freezing the pending SEK 11 million ($1.18 million) prize transfer meant for Machado, calling for a full criminal investigation. He also warned that the funds could be used for aggression and war crimes, thereby failing their charitable purpose. WikiLeaks shared on X that the purpose of the complaint is the seizure of internal records and questioning of Nobel officials, along with preventing the release of the prize money.
Assange also referred to Alfred Nobel’s 1895 will, which states that the Peace Prize should be awarded to individuals who devote their lives to “confer the greatest benefit to mankind.” This, according to the will, should be demonstrated through efforts to reduce standing armies and promote kinship between nations, with the sole purpose of advancing peace. Assange has argued that the decision to award Machado contradicts Nobel’s mandate and amounts to misappropriation of the endowment.
Machado has consistently shown her support for the policies of US President Donald Trump, including sanctions and military pressure on Venezuela, which Assange argues runs counter to the Peace Prize’s founding principles. The complaint also refers to alleged violations of international law, stating that Machado “continues to incite the Trump administration to pursue its escalatory path” by supporting actions such as the seizure of oil tankers and a broader military buildup in the Caribbean.
The WikiLeaks founder further argues that proceeding with the disbursement of Nobel funds could be characterised as supporting military aggression and assisting in crimes against humanity. He cited Sweden’s obligations under Article 25(3)(c) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court in his filing. In the complaint, he has requested actions including the freezing of remaining prize funds, seizure of board minutes and communications, interrogation of named individuals, and a thorough investigation either domestically or by the ICC.
There has been no response or comment on Assange’s complaint from the Nobel Foundation or the Norwegian Nobel Committee so far. Historically, the Peace Prize has often been awarded to political figures for their contributions to peace and human rights, a practice that has repeatedly placed the Nobel system at the centre of controversy and debate over its selections.
