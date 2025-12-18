Nobel Peace Prize Faces Legal Controversy: Julian Assange Sues Nobel Foundation Over 2025 Award to Maria Corina Machado

Machado has consistently shown her support for the policies of US President Donald Trump, including sanctions and military pressure on Venezuela, which Assange argues runs counter to the Peace Prize’s founding principles. The complaint also refers to alleged violations of international law, stating that Machado “continues to incite the Trump administration to pursue its escalatory path” by supporting actions such as the seizure of oil tankers and a broader military buildup in the Caribbean.

The WikiLeaks founder further argues that proceeding with the disbursement of Nobel funds could be characterised as supporting military aggression and assisting in crimes against humanity. He cited Sweden’s obligations under Article 25(3)(c) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court in his filing. In the complaint, he has requested actions including the freezing of remaining prize funds, seizure of board minutes and communications, interrogation of named individuals, and a thorough investigation either domestically or by the ICC.

There has been no response or comment on Assange’s complaint from the Nobel Foundation or the Norwegian Nobel Committee so far. Historically, the Peace Prize has often been awarded to political figures for their contributions to peace and human rights, a practice that has repeatedly placed the Nobel system at the centre of controversy and debate over its selections.