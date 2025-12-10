Human Rights Day 2025: Remembering Holocaust While the World Still Bleeds

Human Rights Day 2025 marks 80 years since the Holocaust.
Ongoing conflicts worldwide expose serious gaps between human rights commitments and reality.
Upholding human rights requires collective responsibility and meaningful action beyond declarations.
The United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on 10 December 1948, marking the day as Human Rights Day globally. The declaration was composed as a common standard of fundamental rights and freedoms for all people, irrespective of nationality, race, religion or gender. It came as a result of the aftermath of the Second World War, to ensure individuals’ equality and dignity in life. The day serves as a reminder of the darkest chapter of humanity, while also being a call to action against the injustices that persist today even after seven decades.
The theme of Human Rights Day 2025 is “Holocaust Remembrance for Dignity and Human Rights”, reflecting 80 years since the end of the Second World War and one of the most horrific violations of human dignity in history, the Holocaust. The harrowing history of the genocide of millions of Jews by the Nazis under Adolf Hitler still sends a chill down the spine. It serves as a way of honouring the victims while also acting as a warning of what happens when hatred, discrimination and unchecked state power take over humanity. Reflecting on similar tragedies, former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan once said, “The genocide in Rwanda should never, ever have happened. But it did. The lessons of that catastrophe must never be forgotten.”
Human rights can be simplified as the basic freedoms and protections that every individual is entitled to simply by virtue of being human. Human rights ensure that an individual enjoys the right to life, liberty, equality before the law, freedom of expression and belief, and protection from torture, violence and discrimination. These rights were enshrined in the UDHR as universal entitlements that deserve respect and protection everywhere, ensuring that they do not become privileges granted by governments.
Human Rights Day is not one that stands to be celebrated, but one that forces the world to confront uncomfortable realities. Civilians across regions continue to bear the brunt of conflicts, political repression and systemic inequality. The ongoing conflict in Gaza has raised serious humanitarian concerns, stripping people of their human rights amid continued violence and bombing even after a ceasefire agreement. Hamas has alleged that Israel continues bombing daily, making it difficult to move to the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.
The United Nations has intervened by advocating restraint, protection of civilians and adherence to international humanitarian law, but without any concrete outcome, raising questions about the relevance and effectiveness of Human Rights Day advocacy. The urgency of safeguarding human rights even in times of war has been highlighted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who warned that “the world is witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe.”
Human rights challenges remain a universal problem as individuals across the world continue to fight for basic dignity in life. The world’s largest democracy, India, too has its own issues, as it faces concerns related to custodial violence, restrictions on free expression, discrimination against marginalised communities, and the rights of women and minorities, making it a subject of ongoing debate and advocacy. Mahatma Gandhi’s statement that “the true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members” continues to hold relevance in India today.
The United Nations plays a central role in preserving human rights through bodies such as the Human Rights Council, special rapporteurs and international conventions, yet violations continue, raising questions about accountability and action. Many argue that the organisation often becomes constrained by geopolitical interests, weakening enforcement mechanisms. The UN must prioritise strengthening independent investigations, ensuring consequences for serious violations, supporting conflict resolution through sustained diplomacy, and protecting human rights defenders.
In conclusion, Human Rights Day is about collective responsibility rather than institutions and international bodies alone. Rights gain meaning when they are practised in society, not merely promised on paper, highlighting the importance of education, awareness, legal reform and civic engagement. As Nelson Mandela observed, “To deny people their human rights is to challenge their humanity,” reminding the world of the need to confront present-day injustices with urgency and resolve.
Suggested Reading: