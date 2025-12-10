Human Rights Day 2025: Remembering Holocaust While the World Still Bleeds

The United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) on 10 December 1948, marking the day as Human Rights Day globally. The declaration was composed as a common standard of fundamental rights and freedoms for all people, irrespective of nationality, race, religion or gender. It came as a result of the aftermath of the Second World War, to ensure individuals’ equality and dignity in life. The day serves as a reminder of the darkest chapter of humanity, while also being a call to action against the injustices that persist today even after seven decades.

Human Rights Day Theme 2025

The theme of Human Rights Day 2025 is “Holocaust Remembrance for Dignity and Human Rights”, reflecting 80 years since the end of the Second World War and one of the most horrific violations of human dignity in history, the Holocaust. The harrowing history of the genocide of millions of Jews by the Nazis under Adolf Hitler still sends a chill down the spine. It serves as a way of honouring the victims while also acting as a warning of what happens when hatred, discrimination and unchecked state power take over humanity. Reflecting on similar tragedies, former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan once said, “The genocide in Rwanda should never, ever have happened. But it did. The lessons of that catastrophe must never be forgotten.”