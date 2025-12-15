‘Cricket No Longer a Game for the Poor’: Dainik Bhaskar Investigation Uncovers Pay-to-Play Model of State Cricket Associations

Conversations with Top Coaches

After the meeting with Gunia, reporters talked to top coaches to understand the prevalence of such corruption across the Indian cricket framework. The reporters spoke to AN Sharma, former coach of Virender Sehwag; Madan Sharma, former coach of Shikhar Dhawan; Randhir Singh, former coach of Yuzvendra Chahal and Pawan Negi; Shravan Kumar, former coach of Ishant Sharma; and Dinesh Lad, former coach of Rohit Sharma.

All of them had the same thing to say: young cricketers can’t make it past the junior level without money. Speaking about the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), they said that all levels of the association openly engaged in corruption. “If you want your boy to play Under-19, you should have 15-16 lakh rupees in your pocket,” AN Sharma said. Madan Sharma said that selection is based on politics now, not talent. In the past, he added, this was not the case – talented players like Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were allowed to go ahead even without paying.

Randhir Singh talked about Pawan Negi, who was selected for the World Cup team but not the Ranji Trophy team from his state, all in the same year. He said that this happens across states. Shravan Kumar said that there is a fixed rate for many tournaments known to all senior DDCA officials.

Dinesh Lad said that even Rohit Sharma had faced such discrimination – that he had been selected for an Under-16 team but was not allowed to play. He had to wait a year before he got another chance. The coaches added that cricket clubs and selectors work together, and that if anyone raises their voice on the issue, their career is ended.