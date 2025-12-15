‘Cricket No Longer a Game for the Poor’: Dainik Bhaskar Investigation Uncovers Pay-to-Play Model of State Cricket Associations

Key Points
An undercover investigation by Dainik Bhaskar found that state cricket selectors allegedly demand lakhs of rupees for placing players in teams across age groups, from Under-19 tournaments to the Ranji Trophy.
The probe was triggered by FIRs from three cricketers who claimed they paid ₹15–20 lakh each to secure Ranji Trophy selection, only to be cheated, threatened, and shut out of the system.
Former coaches of leading Indian cricketers told investigators that “pay-to-play” is an open secret across state associations, with careers blocked for those without money and dissenters.
On 27 September 2025, Dainik Bhaskar published findings of an undercover investigation undertaken against State Cricket Boards. As part of the operation, undercover journalists talked to a member of the Arunachal Cricket Selection Committee and several coaches of national players. The report revealed that it is common practice for players to be charged lakhs for an opportunity to participate in state teams and tournaments.
The report stated that players had to pay different amounts for participating in different tournaments – Under-19, Under-23, Ranji Trophy, etc. Players cannot make it past the junior level without paying, the report alleges. The ‘pay-to-play’ system, it was revealed, is an open secret that involves all levels of the state structure – from the State Cricket Association and selectors to the players and agents.
The investigation was based on three FIRs filed in Delhi by cricketers Anurag Kumar, Rohit Saini and Vicky. The three alleged that, after playing a match in Uttar Pradesh, they were called by one Sangharsh Anand. Anand claimed he could place them in Bihar’s team for the Ranji Trophy – a first-class domestic championship organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Anand demanded ₹20 lakhs from Kumar, ₹15 lakhs from Saini, and ₹18 lakhs from Vicky in return.
The trio agreed and made the payments, after which Anand stopped returning their calls. He even issued death threats to the players as they continued to pressure him. The three approached the police in December 2024.
Dainik Bhaskar began its investigation with a sting operation. Undercover as businessmen, reporters met with Arunachal Pradesh Cricket Association member Nabam Gunia and recorded the conversation. Gunia was a former selector whose relatives hold high positions in the state association.
In talks with Gunia, the reporters learned that there were different rates for different tournaments – ₹25 lakhs for two matches in the Ranji Trophy, ₹7-8 lakhs for an Under-19 match, and different prices for Mushtaq Ali, Vijay Hazare, Under-23, and Under-15 matches.
Gunia also said that the contracts were valid for one year, after which another payment will have to be made. He went on to say that he can get local documents forged for the player – that’ it was common practice. He said that once the payment is made, the player won’t be dropped.
After the meeting with Gunia, reporters talked to top coaches to understand the prevalence of such corruption across the Indian cricket framework. The reporters spoke to AN Sharma, former coach of Virender Sehwag; Madan Sharma, former coach of Shikhar Dhawan; Randhir Singh, former coach of Yuzvendra Chahal and Pawan Negi; Shravan Kumar, former coach of Ishant Sharma; and Dinesh Lad, former coach of Rohit Sharma.
All of them had the same thing to say: young cricketers can’t make it past the junior level without money. Speaking about the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), they said that all levels of the association openly engaged in corruption. “If you want your boy to play Under-19, you should have 15-16 lakh rupees in your pocket,” AN Sharma said. Madan Sharma said that selection is based on politics now, not talent. In the past, he added, this was not the case – talented players like Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan were allowed to go ahead even without paying.
Randhir Singh talked about Pawan Negi, who was selected for the World Cup team but not the Ranji Trophy team from his state, all in the same year. He said that this happens across states. Shravan Kumar said that there is a fixed rate for many tournaments known to all senior DDCA officials.
Dinesh Lad said that even Rohit Sharma had faced such discrimination – that he had been selected for an Under-16 team but was not allowed to play. He had to wait a year before he got another chance. The coaches added that cricket clubs and selectors work together, and that if anyone raises their voice on the issue, their career is ended.
Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, sports journalist Chandrashekhar Luthra said that cricket is no longer a game of the poor. He said that if a player does not have money, their career is stopped altogether. He talked about a boy who was repeatedly dropped from Delhi’s Under-15 team for this reason, eventually causing him to quit the game altogether. He added that even Kohli and Ishant Sharma had faced similar problems.
Since the publication of this article in September 2025, there has been no follow up on the investigation. A separate report by the Times of India from October 2025 stated that a doctor from Hyderabad had lodged a complaint against the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s junior selection panel on similar grounds. Many cases have also come out alleging match-fixing arranged through state boards and clubs.
Questions of corruption in India’s cricket framework keep arising, but little action is taken towards systemic reform.
