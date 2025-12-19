Dominican Republic wastes renewable energy while fossil fuel thermoelectric plants operate above legal limits

Decree 65-23 in Dominican law states that renewable energy generation plants not only have the right to inject their energy into the grid, but must also provide the National Interconnected Electrical System Coordinating Body (OC) with the necessary information for operational planning.

The law also states that “the programming must protect the preferential injection rights of renewables,” reaffirmed in Articles 199 and 202 of the Regulatory Application of the General Electricity Law 125-01. This means renewables will always have priority in dispatching energy to the grid and can be limited only after all technical parameters set by law are met by thermal plants.

The Regulation for Authorization of Commissioning Electrical Works in SENI, issued by the Superintendency of Electricity, establishes that electrical generation works must undergo the “Operational Restrictions Verification Tests (VEROPE), through which the Coordinating Body (OC) certifies several parameters, including the technical minimum power (PMT).” According to Fernández, “In this regard, the injection rights of renewables cannot be limited for technical reasons without previously applying all necessary measures to conventional thermal generating plants.”

VEROPE tests were developed in 2010 in response to the need to measure the real operational performance of Dominican thermal plants. For standardization or global regulatory use, VEROPE tests have no directly recognized equivalent outside the Dominican Republic. Although the technical criteria they evaluate, such as start-up times, discharge, synchronization, shutdown, and load are common practices in thermal plant engineering, the acronym and formal procedure are unique to the DR.

Technical Minimum Power (PMT), meanwhile, refers to the stable minimum level at which a generating plant can operate in accordance with technical specifications and the manufacturer’s operating manuals, or according to technical studies conducted by experts. “If thermal plants were dispatched above the minimum technical levels established in the VEROPE test, it would negatively impact the development of renewable energies in the country,” Fernández noted. “This practice would reduce the available space in the grid for renewable generation injection, causing greater curtailment of solar and wind energy, which discourages new investments in the sector. Likewise, it would increase fossil fuel use, raising generation costs and emissions, contrary to national objectives for energy transition and diversification of the country’s energy matrix.”

According to the president of the Association for the Promotion of Renewable Energies (ASOFER), Alfonso Rodríguez, “In practice, thermal plants in the country operate with comfort margins far above international standards, resulting in inefficient dispatch and forcing renewable energy curtailment.” He explained that this makes no economic sense for the electrical system, nor does it make operational or social sense. “Distribution companies end up paying for more expensive and more polluting electricity, while renewable energy investors see their profitability eroded and their confidence in continuing to invest in the country diminish,” he continued. “When we see large multinationals in nearby countries deciding to divest and move to more consolidated markets, the message is clear. Regulatory and institutional security are key to the country’s development.”

Rodríguez argues that this increases the cost of operating the electrical system by replacing clean, low-cost energy with more expensive conventional generation, directly harming state-owned distributors, industry, and society. It also contradicts emission reduction commitments, where the Dominican Republic has pledged to reduce its CO₂ emissions by 25 percent by 2030.

“The disregard for the legal framework greatly affects renewables by enabling curtailment, a practice that has become a business for thermal plants, since the more energy they dispatch, the greater their income — even without technical justification and despite exceeding the planning mandated by the Coordinating Body,” Rodríguez emphasized. “Ending this practice is essential for renewable growth, attracting new investments, and promoting the environmental and economic benefits that the energy transition can bring to the country.”