How fossil fuel dependency keeps Nigerians in darkness

Despite holding 37 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and ranking as the world’s sixth-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas in 2021, Nigeria has one of the lowest per capita electricity consumption rates in the world. Its economy and strong entrepreneurial sector mean that millions of commercially viable businesses are powered with expensive and/or unreliable power.

The West African powerhouse generates only about 4,000 to 5,000 megawatts of power on most days for its over 200 million citizens. This shortfall forces households and businesses to rely on diesel and petrol generators or install solar panels to keep the lights on.

In 2023, Nigerians spent NGN 16.5 trillion (about USD 10.3 billion) on off-grid power — nearly two-thirds of the government’s entire budget for the following year. Yet, that only raised electricity supply to around 20 gigawatts, meeting just over half of the country’s estimated demand.

With more than four out of five urban households and businesses relying on fossil-fuel generators, the country consumes about USD 22 billion worth of fuel every year, money that analysts say could have been redirected into renewable energy systems or grid expansion.

Exports amid shortages

Nigeria holds more than 200 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves — the largest in Africa and ninth globally. Yet millions still face daily blackouts. This is because infrastructure gaps and mismanagement prevent effective use.

Ironically, Nigeria supplies electricity to its neighbors, Benin, Togo, and Niger, through its electricity transmission company. In May 2024, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) capped exports at no more than six percent of its grid supply to prioritize local demand. In 2022, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) reported USD 155.6 million in earnings from electricity exports.

Nigeria’s power generation capacity currently stands at about 13,625 megawatts, but only a third is effectively utilized, as daily consumption averages 4,500 megawatts.

Between 2011 and 2021, about USD 22.9 billion worth of gas capable of powering millions of homes was flared in Nigeria, according to The Nigerian Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA). Gas flaring — the burning of natural gas during oil production has been ongoing globally for over 160 years and has persisted in Nigeria since the 1950s. The Nigerian Gas Flare Tracker, a satellite-based technology created by NOSDRA, recorded 301 million standard cubic feet (Mscf) of gas flared in Nigeria in 2024, enough to generate 30.1 thousand GigaWatt hours of power for up to 684 million people (40 to 50 percent of the entire African continent).

Nigeria remains the second globally in gas flaring.

Beyond waste, flaring worsens climate change. Even though Africa contributes less than four percent to global CO2 emissions, gas flaring contributes to global warming. In 2022, the BBC reported millions of tons of undeclared emissions at oil fields where BP, Eni, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Shell work. These organizations, which are the biggest extraction companies operating in oil and gas in Africa, are often cited as significant contributors to climate change, and have pledged under a 2015 World Bank initiative to end routine flaring by 2030, with Shell targeting 2025.