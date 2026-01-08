Journalists Flag Samoa’s Draft Media Protocol

This story by Mong Palatino originally appeared on Global Voices on January 8, 2026.

A draft government protocol for journalists covering press conferences has raised concerns that it could restrict the work of media in the Pacific island nation of Samoa.

The 19-page draft guidelines titled “Government Media Protocol” would require background checks on the political affiliations of journalists and the approval of questions to be raised during press briefings. The questions must be submitted at least 24 hours before the event. The document leaked in early December also states that the “government reserves the right to keep a copy of the interview for release should any inaccuracies arise.”