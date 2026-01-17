Trump Says He Convinced Himself Not To Strike Iran

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.



US President Donald Trump says he decided on his own not to launch military strikes against Iran, crediting Tehran's alleged cancellation of hundreds of scheduled executions as the decisive factor in his decision to hold back from military action.​

"Nobody convinced me. I convinced myself," Trump told reporters outside the White House on January 16 when asked if Arab and Israeli officials had persuaded him to stand down. "You had yesterday scheduled over 800 hangings. They didn't hang anyone. They canceled the hangings. That had a big impact."

The Islamic republic has faced one of the gravest challenges to its legitimacy in years after demonstrations began on December 28, 2025, over Iran's struggling economy, before snowballing into anti establishment protests. The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group has verified at least 3,428 protester deaths by security forces, while the US-based HRANA puts the verified death toll at 2,885.

Rights groups warn that the actual toll is likely higher due to an internet blackout imposed since January 8 that has severely hampered verification efforts.​

