China's Ties With Iran Show Their Limits Amid Protests And US Threats

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.

As Iran’s clerical rulers face one of the biggest threats to their grip on power in years and the United States threatens potential military action in support of Iranian protesters, China has few options -- and growing hesitancy -- to help its partner in Tehran.

Beijing’s inaction reflects the pragmatic nature of their alignment, which is based more on convenience rather than goodwill or trust, experts say.

Those limits have been on display as the Iranian authorities wage an unprecedented and bloody crackdown on mass antiestablishment protests, leading US President Donald Trump to impose new tariffs and threaten "very strong action" against the Middle Eastern country.

“Iran is an important partner to China, but I don’t think Beijing is particularly wedded to the Islamic Republic,” wrote Jonathan Fulton, an expert on China in the Middle East at Zayed University in Abu Dhabi in his newsletter tracking China in the region.

Beijing’s response to events in Iran has been confined to decrying Trump’s announcement that Washington would impose an additional 25 percent tariff on countries that do business with Iran.

“We have always believed that there are no winners in a tariff war, and China will resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on January 13.

A day earlier, Mao said that China hoped “the Iranian government and people will overcome the current difficulties and maintain national stability” when asked about Tehran's crackdown that has killed at least 2,400 protesters, according to rights groups.

Both countries have found common ground in a shared desire to push back the United States, while China has become an economic lifeline for heavily-sanctioned Iran.

China is Iran’s top trading partner, buying an estimated 90 percent of its oil exports, while roughly 12 percent of China’s oil imports came from Iran, although estimates are imprecise given that Iranian oil flows through a shadow fleet of disguised vessels and paid for through financial networks that avoid the traditional banking system.

“There is utility [for China] in a large anti-Western government in the Gulf, but whether that’s run by the Ayatollah or the military or a council of elders, I think Beijing is largely agnostic. As long as the energy flows, they’re fine with it,” Fulton said.

