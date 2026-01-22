Amid Tensions Between the US and Greenland, Trump Calls Russia–Ukraine Conflict a “Humanitarian Catastrophe” at Davos 2026; Hits Out at Europe Over NATO

Key Points:
Trump criticises NATO allies, saying Europe relies too heavily on US military and financial support.
He labels the Russia–Ukraine war a “humanitarian catastrophe”, blaming previous US leadership for prolonging the conflict
Trump stated that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are willing to renegotiate a deal.
With US President Donald Trump’s diplomacy in the spotlight following the invasion of the South American nation of Venezuela and his recent bid to purchase Greenland, all eyes were on the Davos Summit 2026.
The President of the United States (POTUS) took a dig at America’s long-time allies in Europe and NATO. He stated that the entire burden of the Ukraine war lies on the US, as its allies are not doing enough to protect their own security.
He said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has not treated the United States fairly and that the US has contributed far more to Europe’s defence.
He expressed these views at a gathering of European and global leaders during the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland. “We give so much and we get so little in return,” Trump said. His recent speech at the Davos summit gained widespread attention, especially online, after he accidentally confused Greenland with Iceland.
The Trump administration has reiterated its stance on acquiring Greenland to ensure US national security. Trump argued that NATO would not exist in its current form without his leadership and guidance. He said, “You wouldn’t have NATO if I didn’t get involved,” and also claimed that he forced allies to increase defence spending after years of non-compliance.
“They didn’t pay the two, and now they’re paying the five,” he said. The POTUS also expressed doubt over whether European allies would come to the US’s aid if it were under attack under any circumstances.
On the Russia–Ukraine war, he said the conflict was prolonged due to the failures of earlier US leaders. “Biden had given Ukraine and NATO $350 billion, staggering, some $350 billion,” Trump said.
He added that Washington has spent enormous sums with little appreciation from Europe. The POTUS has invited several leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, to join hands for the Board of Peace for Gaza.
In a recent development, Putin announced that he is willing to contribute $1 billion to Trump’s Board of Peace. The money would come from assets frozen by the previous US government. He further stated that part of the funds would be used to rebuild territories affected by the conflict, but only if a peace deal is signed between Russia and Ukraine.
Trump argued that the US’ contribution has not been appreciated. He described the war as a humanitarian catastrophe with severe repercussions for humanity. Referring to it as a “bloodbath,” he said it has killed tens of thousands of soldiers. “These are souls. These are young people,” he added.
He said his primary goal is to put an end to the fighting and that this is the sole objective he is working toward. He hinted that both the leaders of Russia and Ukraine are willing to renegotiate a deal. He said, “I believe I’m dealing with President Putin, and he wants to make a deal. I believe I’m dealing with President Zelensky, and I think he wants to make a deal.”
He added that the war benefits Europe far more than it benefits the United States and claimed that the US is assisting NATO by shouldering the entire burden.
Trump stated that several countries rely on military protection provided by the US and said he used the threat of steep tariffs to force compliance. “We’ve never gotten anything except we pay for NATO,” he said, adding that this imbalance only changed after he took office.
Inputs from IANS
