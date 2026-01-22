Amid Tensions Between the US and Greenland, Trump Calls Russia–Ukraine Conflict a “Humanitarian Catastrophe” at Davos 2026; Hits Out at Europe Over NATO

With US President Donald Trump’s diplomacy in the spotlight following the invasion of the South American nation of Venezuela and his recent bid to purchase Greenland, all eyes were on the Davos Summit 2026.

The President of the United States (POTUS) took a dig at America’s long-time allies in Europe and NATO. He stated that the entire burden of the Ukraine war lies on the US, as its allies are not doing enough to protect their own security.

He said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has not treated the United States fairly and that the US has contributed far more to Europe’s defence.

He expressed these views at a gathering of European and global leaders during the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland. “We give so much and we get so little in return,” Trump said. His recent speech at the Davos summit gained widespread attention, especially online, after he accidentally confused Greenland with Iceland.