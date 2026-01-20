Did a Nobel Peace Prize Snub Drive Trump to Seize Greenland?

The message was directed at Norway, a country in Europe whose independent Nobel Committee decides the recipients of the Nobel Prize. In 2025, the prestigious award was given to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado for her contribution to promoting the democratic rights of the people of Venezuela and for her “struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

Since then, Trump has cited his eligibility for the award multiple times, stating that his efforts to maintain global order and peace include brokering ceasefires and pausing various conflicts.

He has reiterated his role in brokering a ceasefire in Gaza, ending the 12-day-long Israel–Iran conflict, and easing tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Trump’s distress over his Nobel Peace Prize snub has apparently led him to “no longer think of peace.” The Norwegian Prime Minister responded to Trump’s letter by clarifying that there is no political intervention in the selection of a Nobel Peace laureate.

In his statement, he said, “I have clearly explained, including to President Trump, what is well known—the prize is awarded by an independent Nobel Committee and not the Norwegian government.” He further claimed that he received the letter from Trump after Støre and Finnish President Alexander Stubb approached the POTUS to discuss tariffs imposed on several European countries.

Trump also argued in his letter that the Kingdom of Denmark cannot protect the Arctic nation from Russia and China. He had previously alleged that both countries are attempting to strengthen their military presence in Greenland, a claim that Denmark has strongly dismissed.

Trump further questioned Denmark’s right to claim ownership of Greenland. Major General Soren Andersen of Denmark told Reuters that they do not see any Russian or Chinese vessels around Greenland, although such vessels are present in the Arctic Ocean.

In his letter to the Norwegian Prime Minister, Trump questioned, “Why do they have a ‘right of ownership’ anyway? There are no written documents—it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there as well.” He also claimed that the US has done favors for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and that NATO must now reciprocate the gesture to the United States.

Støre solidified Norway’s position on the Greenland issue by reiterating its support for Denmark. The POTUS had threatened the European Union with his widely known tariff attack on January 17, 2026, levying a 10% tariff from February 1, 2026, which will be increased to 25% effective June 1, 2026. The affected countries include Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, France, the Netherlands, the UK, and Germany.

