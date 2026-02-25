Who is the Netherlands’ First Gay Prime Minister, Rob Jetten?

After the historic victory of the Netherlands’ social-liberal party, Democrats 66 (D66), in the 2025 parliamentary elections, the country has chosen its new leader. D66 leader and Dutch politician Rob Jetten has become the new Prime Minister of the Netherlands and assumed office from 23 February 2026. D66 secured a narrow victory against its closest rival, the far-right Party for Freedom (PVV), founded and led by Geert Wilders.

With a majority of 29,668 votes, the 38-year-old Jetten defeated Wilders and became the youngest prime minister of the Netherlands.

His victory has been marked as a milestone, as Jetten is the Netherlands’ first openly gay prime minister. Jetten’s journey to the top began in 2017, when he was elected to the House of Representatives in the 2017 general election. Almost a decade later, he succeeded Dutch politician Dick Schoof who served as the prime minister of the Netherlands between 2024 and 2026.