‘We’re Wiping Them Out’: Netanyahu Shows Off Kill List ‘Punch Card’ to a Fawning Mike Huckabee

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org

By Brad Reed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday posted a video of himself showing off what he said was a list of kill targets to US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

In the video, Netanyahu informs Huckabee that he recently “erased” two names off the punch card, while noting that there are “many more to go.”

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Huckabee then expresses relief to Netanyahu that his name is not on the punch card, to which Netanyahu replies that the former Republican Arkansas governor was on a “list of the good, good guys.”

Netanyahu then says that he’s “proud to stand shoulder to shoulder” with the US military in “getting rid of these lunatics” that the two countries started bombing more than two weeks ago in Iran.

“We’re wiping them out,” the Israeli prime minister boasts.

“I love it,” Huckabee responds. “Thank you, mister prime minister.”

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Journalist Noga Tarnopolsky expressed disgust at the two men being so jovial about matters of life and death.

“PM Netanyahu and US Ambassador Huckabee amuse themselves with a kill list,” she wrote. “Yes, really.”

Drop Site News reporter Julian Andreone expressed a similar sentiment.

“I’m extremely creeped out,” Andreone wrote. “Just going to go ahead and say it.”

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