‘Economic Warfare’: Cuba Faces Island-Wide Blackout Amid Illegal Trump Blockade

While Cuba has endured power outages in recent years that officials and experts have blamed on both the condition of the country’s system and US sanctions , there have been multiple major blackouts in recent months, since Trump sent soldiers to abduct Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and seized control of Venezuela’s nationalized oil industry.

“Officials in the US [government] must be feeling very happy by the harm caused to every Cuban family,” Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío told CNN of the latest outage. The network noted that it had reached out to the White House for comment.

Blasting the blackout as “a direct consequence of Trump’s economic warfare,” Manolo De Los Santos of The People’s Forum in New York City said on social media Monday that “the US has deliberately cut off fuel, spare parts, and equipment, crippling an already fragile grid. It’s a genocidal siege, designed to starve and break the Cuban people into submission.”

Similarly highlighting how “decades of US sanctions have made it harder for Cuba to access the fuel, equipment, and financing needed to maintain its energy grid,” New York state Sen. Jabari Brisport (D-25), a democratic socialist, declared that “it’s time to end the blockade and pursue diplomacy.”

The blackout on the island of nearly 11 million people came after Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel publicly confirmed on Friday that his government recently held “sensitive” talks with the Trump administration “to determine the willingness of both parties to take concrete actions for the benefit of the people of both countries.”

Specifically, according to The Associated Press, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio—the son of Cuban immigrants and longtime supporter of regime change on the island—and top aides met with Raúl Guillermo Rodriguez Castro on the sidelines of a Caribbean Community leaders meeting in St. Kitts and Nevis last month.

During his Friday remarks to reporters, Díaz-Canel also emphasized the impacts of Cuba not receiving oil shipments for over three months, including disruptions to communications, education, healthcare , and transportation across the island.

While Trump was speaking with reporters on Monday, he called Cuba a “failed nation,” and claimed that “Cuba also wants to make a deal, and I think we will pretty soon, either make a deal or do whatever we have to do.” He also signaled that any such action would come after the illegal war his administration and Israel are waging on Iran.