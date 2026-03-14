Is Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu dead? Social Media Goes Frenzied Over Netanyahu ‘Six Fingers’ Video and Death Rumours

The rumours did not stop with the alleged “sixth finger.” Social media users also began claiming that Netanyahu was dead and that the video released by Israel was an AI-generated clip. At the same time, another set of viral posts circulated photos that appeared to show Netanyahu injured or lying in rubble. These images were shared with claims that the Israeli leader had been killed during the conflict. The photos were mostly shared by unverified accounts and quickly spread across social media platforms.

The speculation grew further when another post circulated online claiming that the official account of the Israeli Prime Minister had posted — and then deleted — a message announcing Netanyahu’s death. The rumours were amplified by another claim suggesting that Netanyahu’s son, Yair Netanyahu, had not posted new content on X for several days. Some users interpreted this as evidence of a supposed “family loss.”

Based on these claims, social media quickly became flooded with speculation about the alleged death of the Israeli prime minister. Additional rumours also suggested that Iran had targeted Netanyahu or members of his family during the ongoing conflict. As the debate intensified, hashtags related to the video began trending. Some users suggested that the video might be AI-generated propaganda or a digital avatar used to deliver wartime messages without the leader appearing in person.

In an attempt to verify the claims, many social media users slowed down the footage, enhanced screenshots, applied filters and even used AI tools to analyse the clip. While such crowd-driven analysis can sometimes help identify genuine manipulation, it can also lead to misinterpretations when visual artifacts are mistaken for deliberate edits.