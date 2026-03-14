Is Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu dead? Social Media Goes Frenzied Over Netanyahu ‘Six Fingers’ Video and Death Rumours

A viral video of Benjamin Netanyahu posted on X (Twitter) triggered speculation online after users claimed a frame showed his hand with six fingers, suggesting possible AI generation.
The rumours escalated into false claims that Netanyahu had been killed during the ongoing tensions involving Israel, Iran and the United States, with viral posts sharing fabricated images and misleading screenshots.
Fact-checkers and Israeli authorities confirmed the images were fabricated and dismissed the rumours and said there was no evidence Netanyahu had been targeted.
A wave of speculation swept across social media after a video of Benjamin Netanyahu published on X (Twitter) on March 13, 2026 sparked debates that it may have been generated using artificial intelligence. The video, posted during escalating tensions involving Israel, the United States and Iran, quickly became the focus of intense online attention.
Users on the social media platform began sharing screenshots of the clip, slowed-down videos and frame-by-frame analyses. Some people claimed that in one particular frame Netanyahu’s hand appeared distorted. Several posts alleged that his hand showed six fingers instead of five — something often associated online with errors in AI-generated imagery. Posts highlighting this claim spread rapidly with captions such as “Holy crap is it true” and “Carefully observe the frame.” These posts collectively gained millions of views.
The rumours did not stop with the alleged “sixth finger.” Social media users also began claiming that Netanyahu was dead and that the video released by Israel was an AI-generated clip. At the same time, another set of viral posts circulated photos that appeared to show Netanyahu injured or lying in rubble. These images were shared with claims that the Israeli leader had been killed during the conflict. The photos were mostly shared by unverified accounts and quickly spread across social media platforms.
The speculation grew further when another post circulated online claiming that the official account of the Israeli Prime Minister had posted — and then deleted — a message announcing Netanyahu’s death. The rumours were amplified by another claim suggesting that Netanyahu’s son, Yair Netanyahu, had not posted new content on X for several days. Some users interpreted this as evidence of a supposed “family loss.”
Based on these claims, social media quickly became flooded with speculation about the alleged death of the Israeli prime minister. Additional rumours also suggested that Iran had targeted Netanyahu or members of his family during the ongoing conflict. As the debate intensified, hashtags related to the video began trending. Some users suggested that the video might be AI-generated propaganda or a digital avatar used to deliver wartime messages without the leader appearing in person.
In an attempt to verify the claims, many social media users slowed down the footage, enhanced screenshots, applied filters and even used AI tools to analyse the clip. While such crowd-driven analysis can sometimes help identify genuine manipulation, it can also lead to misinterpretations when visual artifacts are mistaken for deliberate edits.
Fact-checks and AI analysis tools later identified the viral images as fabricated. The Grok AI, stated that the photos were likely AI-generated or digitally edited and confirmed that Netanyahu remained alive and active. Israeli officials also rejected the claims, stating that there was no confirmed evidence that the prime minister had been personally targeted.
Media organisations and fact-checking platforms, including Snopes and The Jerusalem Post, also debunked the rumours and clarified that the viral claims circulating online were unverified and misleading.
The controversy unfolded during a highly tense moment in the Middle East. The ongoing confrontation involving Israel, Iran and the United States has led to a surge of wartime content circulating online, including videos of alleged missile strikes, battlefield footage and military announcements. Many such posts later turned out to be misleading, outdated or digitally altered, creating an environment in which every new video related to the conflict faces intense scrutiny.
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