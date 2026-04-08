Will the Two-Week Ceasefire Between Iran and the US Succeed After Iran’s 10-Point Plan, Which Trump Called “Not Good Enough”?

A month has passed since the joint military strike by Israel and the USA on Iran, which paralysed the Ayatollah regime on February 28, 2026. Weeks of exchanges on X and Truth Social, along with Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, caused the Iran–Israel conflict to backfire on the global economy. On April 7, 2026, US President Donald Trump announced that he had agreed to pause military strikes on Iran for two weeks in exchange for Tehran reopening the strait.

The ongoing negotiations for a broader peace deal, carried out with Pakistan acting as a mediator, surprised many onlookers.

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Trump wrote in his statement that the two-week ceasefire decision was influenced by conversations he had with Iran’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir. He further added that the US believes it has already achieved its military goals, and that plans for a long-term peace agreement in the Middle East are already set in motion.

“We received a 10-point proposal from Iran and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate,” wrote the President of the United States (POTUS). His statement on Truth Social was posted just 90 minutes before his 8 p.m. Eastern Time deadline.

How did Iran respond to the ceasefire?





Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stated that during the two-week ceasefire period, vessels will be permitted to pass through the Strait of Hormuz with proper coordination with Iranian authorities. While the two-week period is regarded as a phase for de-escalation, Iran’s Supreme National Security Council has stated that talks with Washington will take place on April 10, 2026, in Islamabad.

The talks are based on a 10-point plan submitted by Iran, with Pakistan acting as a mediator.

The Guardian cited Iranian state media and stated that the Middle Eastern country will only agree to end the war if its terms, as outlined in the 10-point plan, are settled.

The drastic shift in the Iran–Israeli conflict comes following Trump’s declaration to end the civilisation of Iran in a Truth Social post on April 6, 2026. He wrote, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

See Also: Amid Slew Of Threats, Trump Extends Deadline For Iran To Open Strait Of Hormuz