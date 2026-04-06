West Bengal Election 2026: Will Mamata ‘Didi’ Banerjee’s regime continue for a fourth term, or will it come to an end in 2026?

Major Controversies and Political Clashes

Mamata Banerjee has been involved in several controversies throughout her political career, ranging from policy disputes and protests to allegations of corruption and confrontations with central agencies. Her tenure has been marked by frequent clashes with the central government, often framed around issues of federalism and the role of investigative agencies.

She has had repeated confrontations with agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In November 2018, the West Bengal government withdrew general consent for the CBI, meaning the agency cannot initiate new investigations in the state without prior approval from the state government.

In 2019, Mamata Banerjee staged an overnight dharna in Kolkata after officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) attempted to question then Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in connection with an ongoing probe. During the protest, she described her agitation as an effort to “save democracy, the Constitution, and the country,” and termed the situation a “total constitutional breakdown.”

Her tenure has also been associated with controversies such as the Saradha chit fund scam and the Narada sting operation, in which several senior leaders of the All India Trinamool Congress were involved.

Banerjee has also raised concerns about the role of the Election Commission of India (ECI), alleging that it has acted under pressure in certain instances. Referring to alleged voter roll deletions, she described the issue as a “murder of democracy,” warning of public backlash and claiming that names were being removed in a targeted manner.

Opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have frequently accused the government led by Mamata Banerjee of political violence and irregularities in governance.

Some of her public remarks during protests have also drawn criticism from opposition leaders, who have described them as controversial and polarising. In addition, critics have accused her of centralized decision-making and fostering a leadership style with limited internal party democracy. Allegations of vote-bank politics, particularly with regard to minority communities, have also been raised by her political opponents, though these claims have been denied by her party.

Her primary political rival is Suvendu Adhikari, who serves as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly. A former TMC leader and minister in Banerjee’s cabinet, Adhikari joined the BJP in 2020. He defeated Banerjee in the Nandigram constituency during the 2021 Assembly elections, emerging as a key challenger. The rivalry between the two leaders is expected to remain central to the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, particularly as Banerjee contests from her stronghold, Bhabanipur.