Russia, Ukraine Import Workers From South Asia As War Hollows Out Industries

Residents of an apartment complex in the western Ukrainian city of Ivano-Frankivsk recently received an unusual message.

"Starting from Monday, May 4, the territory of your residential complex will be cleaned by migrant workers from India," the firm behind the housing development announced, adding, "Our company was forced to take this step due to a critical shortage of workers."

The announcement swiftly spread to local media, where reactions were overwhelmingly negative. "Our boys are being finished off at the front, the nation is being deliberately destroyed, and these [Indian citizens] are being shipped in to us," one woman wrote, in the top comment under a report on the Indian workers.

Similar situations have emerged throughout Ukraine, including in the Zakarpattia region where a woodworking factory recently hired 150 workers from Bangladesh. In Cherkasy, unspecified foreign nationals are set to begin a road construction project in the central Ukrainian city.

"The issue of attracting foreign workers is gradually moving from a theoretical discussion into a practical one," Vasyl Voskoboynyk, the head of Ukraine's Migration Policy Office, told RFE/RL.

The migration expert stressed that the overall number of foreign workers in Ukraine remains less than the 22,000 registered in the country before the war and subsequent exodus from the country. But Voskoboynyk has estimated roughly 30 percent of jobs throughout the country remain unfilled.

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Amid the ongoing war, women in Ukraine have stepped into many positions traditionally the preserve of men, but some physically arduous jobs remain difficult to fill with female workers.

The labor crisis in Ukraine began with the exodus of millions of people in the days following the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022. The economic hollowing-out of the country was exacerbated by ever-expanding military recruitments and a 2025 law permitting men aged between 18 to 22 to leave the country.

Voskoboynyk calls for a "a clear and controlled system" to attract workers.

"If Ukraine seriously wants to attract workers from Asia, Africa, or Latin America in the future, migration procedures will need to become faster and simpler while still remaining regulated and controlled," he said.

On top of work and residency permits, migrants seeking work in Ukraine -- where international airports remain closed -- currently require transit visas through neighboring countries.

But Voskoboynyk acknowledges unease within society over increasing numbers of foreign workers.

"For many people it feels unnatural that Ukrainians are fighting and dying while others arrive to work and build their lives here," Voskoboynyk says. "At the same time," he adds, labor shortages in critical industries are pushing the country into "a difficult discussion between emotional perception and economic reality."

In Russia, a similar shortage in unskilled laborers amid the war has seen a rapid uptick in numbers of workers arriving from southern Asian countries.

Local media report that 9,300 work permits were issued to Bangladeshi citizens in 2025, more than triple Russia's 2024 numbers. Some 56,500 work permits were issued to Indian citizens in 2025, a 56 percent jump compared to the previous year.