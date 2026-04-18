‘The People Are Afraid, Artists Are Afraid…’: Viktoria Bonya’s Viral Video Criticising Governance in Russia; Kremlin Responds

In the video, she said, “The people are afraid of you, artists are afraid, governors are afraid,” pointing to what she described as a widening gap between the leadership and ordinary citizens in Russia. Bonya listed several major issues that she claimed regional officials were too afraid to report directly to President Vladimir Putin. These issues included severe flooding in Dagestan, oil pollution along the Black Sea coast near Anapa, livestock slaughter in Novosibirsk in Siberia, frequent internet blackouts affecting communication, and increasing economic pressure on small businesses due to rising costs and restrictions.

Warning of possible unrest and deeper dissatisfaction among the public, she further said, “You know what the risk is? That people will stop being afraid, and they’re being squeezed into a coiled spring, and that one day that coiled spring will shoot out.” Despite her strong and direct criticism of governance and administrative failures, Bonya stopped short of directly blaming Putin himself. Instead, she suggested that top officials and regional authorities were not fully informing the president about the real situation on the ground, thereby creating a disconnect between leadership and citizens.