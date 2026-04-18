‘The People Are Afraid, Artists Are Afraid…’: Viktoria Bonya’s Viral Video Criticising Governance in Russia; Kremlin Responds

Viktoria Bonya’s viral Instagram video highlighted public frustration and raised concerns over governance issues across Russia.
She listed problems like flooding, pollution, internet blackouts, and economic pressure, claiming officials were not informing Vladimir Putin fully.
The Kremlin responded publicly, with Dmitry Peskov denying the claims and asserting that Putin is fully aware of the situation.
On Tuesday, April 14, 2026, a well-known Russian celebrity blogger, Viktoria Bonya, released a video on social media sharply criticizing governance in Russia and highlighting growing public frustration over multiple issues. Bonya, who rose to fame through the reality show Dom-2, posted an 18-minute video on Instagram that quickly went viral, garnering over 25 million views, more than 1 million likes, and thousands of comments within a short span of time.
The video triggered widespread discussion online, with many users coming out in her support and praising her for speaking openly without fear despite the sensitive nature of the subject.
In the video, she said, “The people are afraid of you, artists are afraid, governors are afraid,” pointing to what she described as a widening gap between the leadership and ordinary citizens in Russia. Bonya listed several major issues that she claimed regional officials were too afraid to report directly to President Vladimir Putin. These issues included severe flooding in Dagestan, oil pollution along the Black Sea coast near Anapa, livestock slaughter in Novosibirsk in Siberia, frequent internet blackouts affecting communication, and increasing economic pressure on small businesses due to rising costs and restrictions.
Warning of possible unrest and deeper dissatisfaction among the public, she further said, “You know what the risk is? That people will stop being afraid, and they’re being squeezed into a coiled spring, and that one day that coiled spring will shoot out.” Despite her strong and direct criticism of governance and administrative failures, Bonya stopped short of directly blaming Putin himself. Instead, she suggested that top officials and regional authorities were not fully informing the president about the real situation on the ground, thereby creating a disconnect between leadership and citizens.
Following the video’s viral spread and the scale of public engagement it generated, the Kremlin took the unusual step of publicly acknowledging it on Thursday, April 16, 2026. Officials stated that steps were already underway to address several of the issues highlighted by Bonya in her video. On the same day, Bonya released another follow-up video in which she appeared visibly emotional, even breaking down in tears, and thanked the authorities for taking note of her concerns and responding to the problems she had raised.
On Friday, April 17, 2026, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed questions about the video during a daily press briefing. He rejected claims that President Vladimir Putin was being kept uninformed or misled by officials, firmly stating that such suggestions were untrue. Peskov emphasized that Putin, as head of state, is fully aware of the country’s situation, is regularly briefed on key issues, and dismissed the notion that officials were hiding important information from him.
[VP]
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