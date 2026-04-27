Assaulted, Withheld Wages, Held Hostage: 100 Migrant Tribal Workers Return to Jharkhand Alleging Abuse at Tamil Nadu Factory

Key Points
Nearly 100 migrant workers from Jharkhand have returned home alleging assault, harassment and unpaid wages at a textile factory in Tamil Nadu.
Workers claim they were beaten, prevented from leaving and forced to fund their own return journey.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered an investigation after videos of the incident surfaced.
Around 100 migrant Adivasi workers from Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district have returned home since 25 April 2026, alleging physical assault, harassment and non-payment of wages at a textile factory in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal district.
The workers, many of whom had been employed at the unit for several months, described a pattern of abuse that escalated after disputes inside the factory. Several alleged that they were prevented from leaving and subjected to violence when they attempted to raise concerns or exit the premises.
“Many youths have been working there for the last couple of years. My group and I went there three or four months ago,” Anil Samad said, speaking to The Indian Express. “There were problems with food, rules and behaviour of staff. When we raised our concerns and told them about leaving the factory, they started assaulting us and warned us not to leave.”
Hessa, a worker from Khutpani village, claimed he was assaulted after a disagreement over work. “They slapped me first and then beat me with sticks and machine parts. My hand swelled up,” he said, adding that fellow workers had to cover his medical expenses.
Workers also alleged that women employees faced harassment and physical assault. “I was not allowed to leave the premises and was beaten. When workers were initially not allowed to leave the premises, a few managed to escape by climbing walls or sneaking out,” Priska Horo said.
The workers further alleged that they were denied pending wages and had to bear the cost of returning home. “We did not receive our pending wages. We had to arrange money for tickets on our own, sometimes borrowing from family members,” Samad said. Others reported travelling without tickets and paying fines during their journey due to lack of funds.
Officials said that around 250 to 300 workers from Jharkhand had been employed at the factory, with roughly half having returned so far. The remaining workers are expected to reach the state in the coming days.
Labour Department officials stated that the workers had been recruited three to four months ago through an agent and were engaged in textile production at the Namakkal unit. The matter was reported to the state Migrant Control Room on 22 April 2026, following which authorities contacted the workers and coordinated their return.
Returning workers described broader issues beyond isolated incidents, including poor-quality food, strict rules and alleged coercion. Workers said they had been assured of proper facilities and pay before being taken to Tamil Nadu but instead faced exploitation and unsafe conditions.
Following the circulation of videos related to the incident on social media, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took cognisance and directed the administration to investigate the matter. Officials have been asked to verify the claims and take appropriate action.
Authorities in Jharkhand have begun coordinating the return of the remaining workers. Officials confirmed that many workers had travelled from Salem as part of the return process.
[DS]
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