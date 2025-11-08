India-Israel 1980’s Plan to Strike Pakistan’s Kahuta Nuclear Facility, Claims Ex-CIA Officer

However, the strike was never approved. As reported, Indira Gandhi is said to have declined to authorize the operation, considering the severe geopolitical consequences that could unfold in South Asia. The region was still recovering from the after-effects of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, and tensions between the two countries remained high. Any direct attack on Kahuta risked triggering a large-scale conflict, potentially drawing in global powers during the Cold War period.

Richard Barlow, who later became known for raising concerns about U.S. intelligence handling of Pakistan’s nuclear advancement, stated in the recent media interviews that the plan was serious enough to have reached high-level discussions.

He described it as an operation that, had it been executed, would likely have provoked a strong military response from Pakistan. Barlow was part of U.S. intelligence assessments on South Asia, but he was not a decision-maker in Indian or Israeli policy. His role primarily involved analyzing and reporting information related to nuclear proliferation in the region.