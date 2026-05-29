Somalia: Drought, Fuel Prices, and Conflicts Heighten Famine Risk

This story written by Jean Sovon originally appeared on Global Voices on May 28, 2026.

It has become a lot more expensive and challenging than before. Many people must now walk long distances just to access healthcare. As of May 2026, Somalia, a country with a population of over 20 million, is facing one of the worst food crises in its history. According to a new analysis published on May 14, 2026, by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), six million people are experiencing high levels of acute hunger. The IPC is an innovative global multi-stakeholder initiative designed to improve food security and nutrition analyses for informed decision-making.

There are multiple mutually reinforcing causes: consecutive below-average rainy seasons, a security situation that hinders humanitarian aid distribution, and the U.S.’s conflict in Western Asia and its impact on fuel prices and foodstuffs.

A crisis compounded by climate change

Somalia, the easternmost country in Africa, has an arid and semiarid climate. The country contends with four seasons: two dry seasons (Hagaa and Jiilaal) from July to September and from December to March; and two rainy seasons (Gu and Day) from April to June and from October to November. However, in recent years, insufficient rainfall during rainy seasons has caused widespread ecological and agricultural issues.

This insufficient rainfall has weakened herds, reduced harvests, and dried up water supplies, depriving pastoral and farming families of their main sources of income and food.

According to Radio France Internationale, the livestock trade, a major source of this country’s foreign exchange earnings, remains operational despite considerable tensions.

See Also: US: China Not Doing Enough to Avert African Food Crisis

Armed conflicts caused by the State’s collapse, clan rivalries, arms proliferation, corruption, and a rise in armed groups, like Al-Shabaab, persist in several regions of the country, and have also caused food and aid disruptions. These circumstances, therefore, hamper humanitarian organizations’ access to the most vulnerable.

According to the latest IPC analysis, six million Somalis are facing high levels of acute hunger (IPC Phase 3 or above), including more than 1.9 million in Emergency Phase (IPC Phase 4). In a UNICEF publication, following a trip to Dollow, a town in the southern region of Gedo, southwestern Somalia, Executive Director Catherine Russell, stated: