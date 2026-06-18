400 Cats Rescued by Vietnam Police as Authorities Bust Illegal Cat Meat and Pet Theft Racket

Key Points
Vietnamese police rescued 400 cats and arrested nine suspects linked to a pet theft and animal trafficking network.
Many of the rescued animals were stolen pets destined for slaughter and sale in the cat meat trade.
Animal welfare groups estimate that around one million cats are trafficked and killed for meat in Vietnam every year.
POLICE AUTHORITIES IN VIETNAM have busted an illegal animal trafficking and pet theft racket and rescued 400 cats from being sold for slaughter for food. Authorities have dismantled a “criminal network involved in stealing and trafficking pets,” and arrested nine suspected individuals in relation to this case.
The Ho Chi Minh city police conducted raids in many South Vietnam regions, including Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh, and An Giang provinces. In addition to the 400 live kittens, police also found 80 dead animals who were being preserved in foam boxes using ice. Some of the rescued cats were pregnant, who gave birth to kittens while they were under police custody.
Unfortunately, several dozens of the rescued cats have died due to the harsh conditions in which they were found.
21 cats were also rescued from a different holding facility. Many of these cats were pets who were stolen from their owners, while others were stray animals snatched up from the streets. The cats were being prepared to be sold to traders for their meat. Criminals who were part of the racket confessed to running this pet theft slash meat trafficking racket for the past three years.
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Local media reported that police authorities were investigating a series of pet thefts cases, which led them to uncovering the illegal crime network.
In Vietnam, consumption of cat and dog meat is legal, provided that vendors possess official permits that showcase the origin of the animals. The Vietnam government has however signaled plans to strengthen its animal protection laws.
Humane World for Animals, a global non-profit organization for animal welfare, gave a statement on this matter that out of all the cats rescued, 40 have been reunited with their owners. Police authorities have urged others to come forward and take ownership of their pet cats. All the rescued cats are currently being cared for, with authorities assisted by animal welfare advocates providing them with temporary shelter and food.
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Humane World Org had stated that an estimated five million dogs and one million cats are captured, stolen, trafficked and brutally slaughtered for their meat every year in Vietnam. Trafficked cats and dogs are also subjected to inhumane treatments, such as usage of poisoned bait, tasers, iron pincers, and spring-loaded snares to capture the little animals.
Vietnamese restaurants frequently have cats and dog meats listed in their food menu, often advertised as “little tiger” or “baby tiger.” Many Vietnamese people hold the belief that cat gall meat contains aphrodisiacal properties — meaning it could increase sexual desire, pleasure, and arousal.
[Edited by: Vaishnavi Sivadasan]
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