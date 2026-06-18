400 Cats Rescued by Vietnam Police as Authorities Bust Illegal Cat Meat and Pet Theft Racket

POLICE AUTHORITIES IN VIETNAM have busted an illegal animal trafficking and pet theft racket and rescued 400 cats from being sold for slaughter for food. Authorities have dismantled a “criminal network involved in stealing and trafficking pets,” and arrested nine suspected individuals in relation to this case.

The Ho Chi Minh city police conducted raids in many South Vietnam regions, including Ho Chi Minh City, Tay Ninh, and An Giang provinces. In addition to the 400 live kittens, police also found 80 dead animals who were being preserved in foam boxes using ice. Some of the rescued cats were pregnant, who gave birth to kittens while they were under police custody.

Unfortunately, several dozens of the rescued cats have died due to the harsh conditions in which they were found.

21 cats were also rescued from a different holding facility. Many of these cats were pets who were stolen from their owners, while others were stray animals snatched up from the streets. The cats were being prepared to be sold to traders for their meat. Criminals who were part of the racket confessed to running this pet theft slash meat trafficking racket for the past three years.