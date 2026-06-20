Failing ‘Moral Test,’ Newsom Rejects Compromise 2% Wealth Tax on California Billionaires

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday refused to budge from his opposition to a proposed wealth tax on the Golden State’s billionaires, swiftly dismissing a union-led coalition’s effort to compromise by reducing its desired 5% rate by more than half.

In a letter to Newsom on Thursday, the Billionaire Tax Now coalition urged the governor and likely 2028 presidential candidate to support a “2% wealth tax on the state’s richest 200 billionaires.” The coalition’s demand came hours after organizers announced that they had collected enough signatures to get their proposed one-time, 5% tax on billionaire wealth on California’s ballot in November.

Newsom’s office made clear that the governor, who has been outspoken in his opposition to the proposed 5% wealth tax, would not support the compromise offer.