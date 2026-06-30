Mexico's Crime World Meets Batman: Internet Praises Vigilante for Duct-Taping Motorcycle Thieves to Lamp Posts

Key Points:
Reports of a vigilante roaming the streets of the Lagos de Moreno municipality in Mexico at night have gone viral.
The internet has compared the unknown vigilante's activities to those of Batman, the fictional protector of Gotham City in the DC Universe.
The unknown individual reportedly captures motorcycle thieves and duct tapes them into lamp posts leaving them for the police.
MEXICO’S CRIME WORLD has allegedly found its own version of Batman, the fictional DC Comics character who protects Gotham City from criminals at night. Reports have emerged from the city of Jalisco, Mexico, of motorcycle thieves being beaten and then duct-taped to lampposts at night. The first reported incident was recorded on June 13, 2025, and since then, police have launched a manhunt to capture the masked vigilante roaming the streets of the Lagos de Moreno municipality at night.
The internet has compared the unknown vigilante's activities to those of Batman, the fictional protector of Gotham City in the DC Universe. However, police have treated the incidents as assaults committed by an unidentified masked individual and are currently searching for the suspect.
Several users on social media have shared photographs from the crime scenes, where men appear to have been restrained with duct tape. The masked vigilante allegedly targeted motorcycle thieves, captured them, and taped them to street lamp posts. In the now-viral images, the thieves were left at the scene for the police, along with pink signs and their motorcycles.
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State Security Secretary Juan Pablo Hernandez stated that authorities are currently searching for the vigilante and have reportedly found a lead that could help identify and capture the suspect. He added that they have identified two vehicles allegedly linked to the attacks. The captives were later rescued by the police.
Since June 13, 2026, police have reported five cases following a similar pattern. Images from the incidents have gone viral across social media, attracting widespread attention. The masked vigilante has been dubbed the "Batman of Lagos de Moreno," and internet users have expressed curiosity about the mysterious figure for adopting the style of the beloved comic book character Batman.
Several users on X applauded the unknown individual for following Batman's "no-kill rule." One user wrote, "He is the hero Lagos deserves." Another X user commented, "Ghost of the city."
Authorities have refused to embrace the superhero narrative and have stated that while some of the vehicles were indeed reported stolen, not all of the individuals found bound with duct tape had committed the crimes listed on the signs hung around their necks. "I see a future all over the world where people rise up to take up the mantle of a superhero," wrote another user on X.
The fascination with Batman stems from the character's legacy, which has been built over decades. Batman first appeared in comics in 1939. Behind the mask is Bruce Wayne, a billionaire playboy and industrialist who fights crime at night and protects Gotham City.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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