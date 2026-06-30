Mexico's Crime World Meets Batman: Internet Praises Vigilante for Duct-Taping Motorcycle Thieves to Lamp Posts

State Security Secretary Juan Pablo Hernandez stated that authorities are currently searching for the vigilante and have reportedly found a lead that could help identify and capture the suspect. He added that they have identified two vehicles allegedly linked to the attacks. The captives were later rescued by the police.

Since June 13, 2026, police have reported five cases following a similar pattern. Images from the incidents have gone viral across social media, attracting widespread attention. The masked vigilante has been dubbed the "Batman of Lagos de Moreno," and internet users have expressed curiosity about the mysterious figure for adopting the style of the beloved comic book character Batman.

Netizens react to the Batman of Mexico

Several users on X applauded the unknown individual for following Batman's "no-kill rule." One user wrote, "He is the hero Lagos deserves." Another X user commented, "Ghost of the city."

Authorities have refused to embrace the superhero narrative and have stated that while some of the vehicles were indeed reported stolen, not all of the individuals found bound with duct tape had committed the crimes listed on the signs hung around their necks. "I see a future all over the world where people rise up to take up the mantle of a superhero," wrote another user on X.

The fascination with Batman stems from the character's legacy, which has been built over decades. Batman first appeared in comics in 1939. Behind the mask is Bruce Wayne, a billionaire playboy and industrialist who fights crime at night and protects Gotham City.



(Edited by Harsh Pandey)



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