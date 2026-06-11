Our Closest Ancestor Seems to Be Confronted with the Same Question: How to Make a Wife Happy After a Fight, as a Viral Gorilla Opens the Discussion

Kiyomasa is reportedly the son of the world-famous gorilla Shabani, a western lowland gorilla who went viral for his striking appearance. Shabani was described as handsome and photogenic, becoming immensely popular among women in 2015. Like father, like son!

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Shabani's 13-year-old son, Kiyomasa, is the internet's new favourite gorilla. Currently residing at the Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Garden in Nagoya, Japan, Kiyomasa's viral thinking pose has the internet talking. But what exactly made Kiyomasa reflect on his life decisions? According to reports, just hours before striking his now-famous "thinking pose," he had a spat with his alleged Mrs. In the video, Kiyomasa was seen running away while his mate followed behind, screaming.

This was followed by another one-minute video of Kiyomasa, in which his hands were in restless motion, seemingly out of worry. The internet did not stay quiet and claimed that even Kiyomasa's problems have a resemblance to those of humans. Users began brainstorming whether gorillas and humans have more similarities than one might imagine.

Internet calls Kiyomasa “Relatable”