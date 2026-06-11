Our Closest Ancestor Seems to Be Confronted with the Same Question: How to Make a Wife Happy After a Fight, as a Viral Gorilla Opens the Discussion

Key Points:
Kiyomasa the gorilla has been going viral for striking a thinking pose after a spat with his mate.
Kiyomasa is reportedly the son of the world-famous gorilla Shabani, a western lowland gorilla who went viral for his striking appearance in 2015.
Kiyomasa is a 13 year old lowland gorilla from Japan.
ANIMALS HAVE TAKEN OVER every major trend in 2026. Ever since the year began, videos such as the nihilistic penguin, Punch the monkey, and Bumpy the hippo have become a focal point for contemplating life itself on social media. Adding to the list, a new member has arrived — Kiyomasa the gorilla.
Recently, a 62-second-long video clip of a gorilla named Kiyomasa has been going viral. The video, showing Kiyomasa deep in thought, was recorded after he allegedly had a spat with his lover. The now-viral clip has crossed millions views on X alone, with thousands of netizens posting relatable comments and extending their support to Kiyomasa. "He needs a cigarette," wrote one user on X.
Kiyomasa is reportedly the son of the world-famous gorilla Shabani, a western lowland gorilla who went viral for his striking appearance. Shabani was described as handsome and photogenic, becoming immensely popular among women in 2015. Like father, like son!
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Shabani's 13-year-old son, Kiyomasa, is the internet's new favourite gorilla. Currently residing at the Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Garden in Nagoya, Japan, Kiyomasa's viral thinking pose has the internet talking. But what exactly made Kiyomasa reflect on his life decisions? According to reports, just hours before striking his now-famous "thinking pose," he had a spat with his alleged Mrs. In the video, Kiyomasa was seen running away while his mate followed behind, screaming.
This was followed by another one-minute video of Kiyomasa, in which his hands were in restless motion, seemingly out of worry. The internet did not stay quiet and claimed that even Kiyomasa's problems have a resemblance to those of humans. Users began brainstorming whether gorillas and humans have more similarities than one might imagine.
An X user offered his own version of what Kiyomasa might have been going through. He wrote, "Divorce? Alimony? Who gets the kids? Do I really have to start dating again at this age?" The user further added that Kiyomasa would bring her a banana tomorrow and apologise, writing, "Besides, there's no way I'm letting her lawyer take half my tire swing."
"He's rethinking the phrase, 'Happy wife, happy life,'" wrote another user on X. Several users pointed out that Kiyomasa must be wondering what he did to make his mate so mad. One user joked, "We've all been there, buddy."
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