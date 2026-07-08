Labour Day Under a State of Emergency in Trinidad and Tobago

Fourteen people were killed, 59 wounded, and hundreds arrested; strikes by Indians and Africans, which had long been taking place, ignited the country. British Marines landed to quell the riots and hunt for Butler alongside colonial authorities.

I headed down in my union shirt, but also to witness Protest #19 of the “Justice for Joshua, Freedom for Kaia” movement, led by 25-year-old Alyssa Phillip and her mother, Camille Caresquero. Since January, this movement has been challenging police violence and demanding state accountability.

On January 20, 2026, a police car chase ended in the death of Joshua Samaroo. CCTV video appears to show him surrendering with both hands raised through his driver’s open window while police continued shooting. The news reported he was shot 19 times. Kaia Sealy, his common-law partner, was shot and remains paralysed from the waist down.

Led by Alyssa Phillip, a friend of Kaia, family members and others began to gather at Woodford Square, across from the Red House where Parliament sits, to express their anger. Trinidad and Tobago is considered to have a troubling rate of police-related killings, particularly of poor and working-class men. This time, the country watched it happen on camera.

Outrage again flared from May 21, when the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) advised that Sealy be criminally charged for Samaroo’s death and firearm offences. The “19 Bullets, 19 Protests” campaign, symbolised by a Trinidad flag in which the red stripe became blood dripping from nineteen bullet holes, stepped up condemnation. The police responded with heavy discipline.

On May 27, 2026, in full riot gear, they kettled and stopped a peaceful gathering of women, men and children near the Office of the DPP in Port of Spain, stating that the protest had not provided the required 48 hours’ notice.

Alyssa Phillip, her mother, and another activist were arrested under the just-introduced Emergency Powers (Prohibition of Public Protests and Demonstrations) Order. Phillip was physically removed before finishing her statement, singing, “A little more oil in my lamp, keep me burning” while police carried her away with her mother’s arms wrapped around her waist. When protestors began to chant for the removal of the police commissioner and minister of homeland security, they were warned that chanting was not allowed.

On May 28, 2026, for the first time in history, 15 “no-protest zones” were declared, including “the DPP’s office, the two airports, the port, Defence Force headquarters, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service headquarters, Ministry of Finance, [and] President’s House” as, in the words of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, “you can’t have large gatherings in front these places that gangs may infiltrate.”

The SoE was also used to legitimise the shutdown of the unauthorised June 3 “Walk for Peace” in east Port of Spain, which aimed to unite warring gangs. The police cited traffic management, public safety, and national security concerns. Media showed them even halting a street interview with a young man on the grounds that he did not have permission to protest or make a “public speech.”

Meanwhile, “19 Bullets, 19 Protests” prepared to join the annual Labour Day march on June 19, symbolically the site of the 19th and last protest. It positioned, in Phillip’s words, “truth, justice, fairness, and democracy” as interlocked with workers’ struggle. It expanded the movement’s reach, visibility, and validation. Phillip’s banner, printed with a cross and the slogan “Jesus says Kaia and Joshua deserved justice,” also echoed the evangelical spirit of Butler. Media footage showed union leader Michael Anisette confirming that she was marching with him just before the unarmed woman and her mother were dwarfed by riot police.

In a June 20 press release, the police justified charges of “disorderly behaviour” and “resisting arrest” on a number of grounds: that “19 Bullets, 19 Protests” was not part of the trade union movement and had not received police permission to march, and that unauthorised groups attaching themselves to permitted marches “would have undermined the event, created security risks, and violated the legal framework governing public marches.” Yet, Labour Day has never been for union members alone.