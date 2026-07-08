Online Visibility Becomes Currency for Young Cameroonians

For Bougem, content creation is more than a hobby. She told Global Voices:

The job market is saturated. If I ever want a chance at securing a stable job, I have to make myself known. I need connections. But more importantly, I need money. What other option do I have besides making use of platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram? All it takes is data and a little courage.

Her reasoning reflects a growing trend among young Cameroonians. In a country where formal employment opportunities remain limited, social media platforms are increasingly viewed as investments rather than distractions. The country’s more than 12 million internet users and nearly 6 million social media users illustrate the expanding role of digital platforms in everyday life.

For many young Cameroonians, online visibility has become an economic asset. One of them is 28-year-old Florent Marius Ngah, better known online as “Dylan Comedy.” A content creator and comedian, he began posting videos in 2020 simply for entertainment. He explains to Global Voices:

At first, it was not professional at all. I was just creating content for fun. Things changed around 2022 when I started earning money from it. That is when I began to take it seriously.

Today, Marius Ngah considers social media an important part of his professional life. Although he acknowledges that content creation alone rarely provides a stable income in Cameroon, online visibility has created opportunities that would otherwise have remained inaccessible. He says:

What brings income are partnerships, advertising and collaborations. If you are not visible, your content cannot reach people and those opportunities do not come.

For him, visibility weighs more than popularity. It has allowed him to meet influential personalities, build professional relationships and access spaces he never imagined entering.

I have met people I never thought I would sit with. Some of them have become very close friends.

The rise of content creators, influencers, and digital entrepreneurs illustrates a broader transformation of youth employment in Cameroon. Traditional job hunting is gradually being complemented, and sometimes replaced, by digital networking, personal branding, and content monetization.

Facebook remains by far the dominant social media platform in Cameroon. It accounted for approximately 86 percent of social media traffic in April 2026, making it the country’s primary platform for communication, entertainment, information sharing and business promotion. However, widespread use does not necessarily translate into professional use. While Facebook dominates everyday social media activity, platforms such as LinkedIn are increasingly attracting young people seeking internships, employment opportunities, and professional visibility.

This distinction emerged from an informal WhatsApp survey conducted in May 2026 among 30 students at the University of Yaounde I, in Cameroon. Although the survey was not intended to be representative of all Cameroonian students, it provides insight into the professional networking habits of this particular group. Among the respondents, 27 identified LinkedIn as their preferred platform for internships, jobs, and professional opportunities, while three selected WhatsApp. None cited Facebook, Instagram, or X as their main platform for career-related opportunities. The findings suggest that although Facebook remains the country’s most widely used social network, LinkedIn may increasingly be viewed by some university students as a dedicated space for professional networking and career development.