The Shadowy Iranian Judge Sending Protesters To Their Death

Not much is known about Judge Mohammad Reza Tavakoli, except his penchant for handing out harsh punishments. Honored by the Iranian judiciary as an "exemplary judge," he may be about to add 12 men to the dozens of political prisoners already executed in recent months.

On July 5, the country’s Supreme Court upheld the death sentences imposed by Tavakoli on the men for their alleged role in killing special forces officers during protests in Isfahan, in central Iran, on January 8.

Their executions might now be imminent.

A recent tally by Amnesty International said there had been 44 “politically motivated executions” under cover of what the authorities call “wartime conditions” since US and Israeli air strikes on Iran began on February 28. There was another on July 15, with the execution of Mohammad Amini Dehaqani for his role in nationwide protests in January.

Judge Tavakoli is now set to become responsible for a huge share of the total death sentences carried out. Given his previous record, this should come as no surprise.

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A 'Model Judge' Of The Islamic Republic

Iranian media affiliated with the authorities have celebrated Tavakoli as one of the “model judges of the Islamic republic.” He has also won praise and recognition from other members of the judiciary.

But despite his prominence, almost nothing is known about his background. It has not even been established where and when he was born or educated.

According to reports in official Iranian media, he was appointed deputy judicial chief of the General and Revolutionary Courts of Isfahan and head of Branch One of the Isfahan Revolutionary Court in November 2023.

It was in April the following year that he came to prominence, after issuing a death sentence against rap artist Toomaj Salehi.

The 33-year-old had originally been detained for singing about Iran’s nationwide Women, Life, Freedom protests in 2022. Following his release, he posted a video claiming he’d been tortured -- and was promptly rearrested.

The case caused an international outcry, with protests in Europe and North America and vocal support from Western lawmakers, before a higher court quashed Salehi’s sentence and ordered his release.

Human rights activists said the case represented “a new low” in Tehran's crackdown on dissent. A bipartisan group of 12 US lawmakers called for US sanctions against Tavakoli, but they were not imposed.

This was not the first time he’d reached for the ultimate punishment.

In 2020, in a previous role, Tavakoli sent 30-year-old Mostafa Salehi to his death for allegedly killing a security officer during 2017-18 protests in Isfahan.

In 2024, Tavakoli added to his reputation as a harsh judge.

First, in May, he gave 15 Baha'i women -- members of Iran's largest non-Muslim minority, which has faced decades of systematic persecution -- maximum five-year prison sentences for allegedly promoting their faith.

Then, in December, he gave 22 political defendants the harshest penalties available under Iranian law on charges of membership in groups allegedly aimed at undermining national security and spreading propaganda against the state.

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These cases, as if often the case with political trials in Iran, were marred by flimsy evidence, lack of defense lawyers, and allegations that defendants had been tortured.

12 More Victims

Tavakoli’s latest trial revolves around what has become known in Iran as the Alikhani Square case.

State-run news agencies and media outlets released videos purporting to show how protesters killed four members of security forces in Isfahan at the height of the nationwide protests on January 8.

National TV also aired confessions, which appeared to be made under duress, by some of the defendants.

In total, the court presided over by Tavakoli put 59 people on trial, sentencing 23 people to between 5-10 years in prison and handing down the 12 death sentences.

Tavakoli handled all stages of the cases in just three one-hour sessions. None of the defendants had a lawyer and no documentation of the charges has been published by the judiciary.

The condemned men are aged between 18 and 24. Some of them were minors at the time of the alleged offences.

Copyright (c)2025 RFE/RL, Inc. Used with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

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