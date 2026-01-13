Iran Announces First Legal Execution in Nationwide Anti-Khamenei Protest: 26-Year-Old Erfan Soltani to Be Hanged to Death as Unrest Intensifies

The case came into the limelight after Lebanese-Australian entrepreneur Mario Nawfal posted about it on his X handle, warning that the execution could be the “first of many.” He further stated that the punishment is being used as a weapon to suppress any further uprising by instilling fear among the citizens.

The December protests, which are still ongoing, were triggered by economic distress as the Iranian currency, the rial, continued to decline, leading to inflation and soaring prices of basic goods. The demonstrations, which began in Tehran’s bazaar, quickly spread across the nation as citizens joined the movement demanding relief from worsening living conditions.

Protesters are now demanding systemic political change, including the removal of Iran’s clerical leadership. The demonstrations are increasingly being seen as a direct challenge to the rule of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and decades of authoritarian governance.

Amid the unrest in Iran, US President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on countries that continue to trade with Iran, citing ongoing instability and human rights concerns.

(SY)