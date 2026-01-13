Iran Announces First Legal Execution in Nationwide Anti-Khamenei Protest: 26-Year-Old Erfan Soltani to Be Hanged to Death as Unrest Intensifies

Iran announces the first execution in ongoing anti-Khamenei protests, sentencing 26-year-old Erfan Soltani to death.
Human rights groups flag lack of due process, alleging Soltani was denied legal counsel and fair trial rights.
Economic protests have escalated into a nationwide political movement challenging Iran’s clerical leadership.
Iran is going through nationwide unrest which started on economic grounds and later evolved into a widespread movement. Now, the authorities have announced the first death sentence of a 26-year-old protester, Erfan Soltani, who was arrested on 8 January 2026 for participating in demonstrations against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The execution has been scheduled to be carried out on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, which would mark the first legal execution after the current wave of unrest.
The protests started in late December and have resulted in around 600 deaths so far, largely through shootings during security crackdowns. This would be the first execution in which a protester would be hanged to death, as earlier fatalities occurred through shooting, raising serious concerns. Many outlets based in Israel and the US have reported that the execution points towards the beginning of continued executions aimed at shutting down further protests. The case also reportedly lacks transparency and due process, as highlighted by a Norway-registered Kurdish civil rights group.
Erfan Soltani is a resident of Fardis in the Karaj suburb of Tehran. His family was reportedly informed about the death sentence on 11 January 2026 and was allowed to visit him for only 10 minutes after the notification. Authorities further clarified to the family that the sentence is final and will be carried out as scheduled.
There have also been reports alleging that Soltani has been denied access to legal counsel, leaving him without any opportunity to defend himself. His family was also not informed about which authority was responsible for the youth’s arrest. Reports further suggest that Soltani’s sister, who is a licensed lawyer, was denied access to the case file, barring her from any legal intervention, including representing him or challenging the ruling.
The case came into the limelight after Lebanese-Australian entrepreneur Mario Nawfal posted about it on his X handle, warning that the execution could be the “first of many.” He further stated that the punishment is being used as a weapon to suppress any further uprising by instilling fear among the citizens.
The December protests, which are still ongoing, were triggered by economic distress as the Iranian currency, the rial, continued to decline, leading to inflation and soaring prices of basic goods. The demonstrations, which began in Tehran’s bazaar, quickly spread across the nation as citizens joined the movement demanding relief from worsening living conditions.
Protesters are now demanding systemic political change, including the removal of Iran’s clerical leadership. The demonstrations are increasingly being seen as a direct challenge to the rule of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and decades of authoritarian governance.
Amid the unrest in Iran, US President Donald Trump has announced a 25% tariff on countries that continue to trade with Iran, citing ongoing instability and human rights concerns.
