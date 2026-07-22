‘Imagine All the Better Things That Could Have Been Done’: Trump Has Blown $37.5 Billion on Iran War

While economists have warned for months that the true cost of President Donald Trump’s illegal war on Iran could be trillions of dollars, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth estimated on Tuesday that it’s currently about $37.5 billion.

That figure came from a line of questioning by US Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), as Hegseth appeared before the Senate Appropriations Committee to support Trump’s June supplemental funding request, which includes tens of billions for the Pentagon.

Hegseth told Durbin that the $37.5 billion estimate includes what’s been spent so far, plus some projected spending through the end of the fiscal year in September—an exchange quickly met with fury by various critics, many of whom pointed out the range of ways that money could have been better spent by an administration allegedly dedicated to combating “waste, fraud, and abuse.”

“Imagine all the better things that could have been done with $37.5 billion,” Jonathan Cohn, political director for the group Progressive Mass, wrote on Bluesky.

Noting that the Strait of Hormuz “is still closed,” progressive writer Alex Cole similarly said, “Imagine what $37.5 billion could’ve done for veterans, schools, or healthcare.”

Congressman James Walkinshaw (D-Va.) specifically noted: “That could cover a full school year of free lunches for 30 million children. Or a full year of childcare for nearly 2 million kids.”

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“Trump finds money for war while families get excuses,” he added, as working people struggle with rising costs of housing, groceries, and gasoline—the price of which has soared due to Iran restricting strait traffic over US attacks.

The liberal political group American Bridge 21st Century highlighted how Trump and congressional Republicans have attacked programs for working families while giving more tax cuts to billionaires and waging war on Iran.

“THIS from the administration that said there was no money for food assistance, Medicaid, and healthcare tax credits,” the organization said.

Since Trump joined with Israel to start bombing Iran on February 28, most congressional Democrats, legal experts, and other critics have argued that the war—for which the president never secured support from Congress—is not only foolish but also unlawful under both international and US law.

Citing Trump’s attempts to evade limits of the War Powers Act of 1973, Congressman John Larson (D-Conn.) said Monday that he is preparing legal action against the administration and a new bill to cut off funding for the war on Iran, which has killed over 3,000 people according to the Iranian government.

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Previous war cost estimates from the US Department of Defense have been met with scrutiny. After Pentagon comptroller Jules “Jay” Hurst offered the $25 billion figure in April, Stephen Semler, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, estimated that the government spent at least $71.8 billion during the first two months of the war, or around $1.2 billion per day.

As for the US death toll, at least 17 service members have been killed and many more wounded. The New York Times revealed Monday that the Pentagon hid dozens of American military injuries from Iranian strikes on bases in Jordan last week.

Two Iranian-Americans, a US veteran, and a nurse disrupted Hegseth’s Tuesday appearance before the Senate, according to CodePink. In addition to that anti-war group, the protesters were from the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) and Vets About Face DMV.

“Pete Hegseth and this administration will be remembered for the killing of innocent civilians and children. They have protected neither the American people nor our security, only the interests that have lined their pockets,” said Bella of NIAC, who joined the protest, in a statement.

“While Americans struggle to afford their lives, this government always finds billions to bomb our families in Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, and elsewhere,” Bella added. “This is a repugnant betrayal of humanity. It is illegal, and the American people will hold them accountable.”

[KS]