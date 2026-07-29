Who Is Oksana Voevodina? The Russian Beauty Queen Who Married Malaysia's King Muhammad V

IN 2018, an incident shocked many people. It involved a Russian model and the Sultan of Kelantan. The 25-year-old Russian beauty queen became a real-life queen after marrying a Malaysian monarch who was 49 years old at the time. The Russian beauty queen in question was Oksana Voevodina, who won the Miss Moscow title in 2015.

She married the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong (King of Malaysia), Muhammad V, as his third wife. The marriage came as a shock to many people, but their story did not last long. Their relationship quickly became one of the most talked-about royal stories on Malaysian and Russian social media.

How Oksana Voevodina Married Malaysia's King Muhammad V

Oksana Voevodina became Muhammad V's third wife following his first wife, Tengku Zubaidah Tengku Norudin, whom he married in 2004 but later divorced in 2008, and his second wife, Sultanah Nur Diana Petra. Before the marriage, the Russian beauty queen converted to Islam, changing her name to the Muslim name Rihana Oksana Petra to fulfill the religious requirement to marry the Sultan.