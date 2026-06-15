"Abuse" and "Unfaithful" : When Putin's Ex Wife Revealed Why Her Marriage with Russian President Fell Apart

In 2008, a Moscow newspaper reported that Putin was about to marry an Olympic gymnast turned legislator Alina Kabaeva, who is 31 years younger than him. The Moscow newspaper report was denied by Putin and soon after the publication of the report, under the pressure, the publication closed down shortly. Several bloggers said that Alina Kabaeva had given birth to Putin’s child later on. According to UK’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, Putin said that there is no truth in any of the allegations concerning Kabayeva and his marriage

During the first presidential term of Vladimir Putin between 2000-2004, he took his wife, Lyudmila-she was a flight attendant, on foreign trips and vacations. However, throughout his second term, he did not travel with his wife anywhere and did most of his visits solo.

Putin replied to the reporter, "There is not a word of truth in what you say." "I have always treated those who poke their noses and their erotic fantasies into someone else's life,” he further added. In the year 2008, he publicly denied claims that he was about to divorce his wife and marry Alina Kabaeva. During his visit to Italy and while standing alongside – fittingly – Silvio Berlusconi, former Prime Minister of Italy, he was asked about the divorce story by a female reporter.

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Vladimir Putin admits that his wife 'Cried All Day’

In his autobiography, Vladimir Putin admits that his wife "cried all day” when she realized that her family’s private life was over as Putin became the President of Russia in the year 2000.

His Ex wife, Lyudmila wanted to build an active role to match her husband, but she kept in his shadows because he allegedly thought she should "be more modest and not stick out". Working for almost 16 to 17 hours in a day took his family and personal life away. Just weeks before their 31st wedding anniversary, they announced that they are separating.



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