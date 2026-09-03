Seen and Silenced: How Russian Surveillance Software Suppresses Georgian Civilians Rights

Face recognition: the crackdown’s technological backbone

By December 2024, protests had spread across dozens of cities in Georgia, with many local outlets describing them as the largest demonstrations since the country’s independence in 1990.

The government responded forcibly, with the police used water cannons and rubber bullets on demonstrators. Beatings were documented: the Public Defender’s Office recorded 282 cases of physical abuse, and at least 486 people were detained in November and December 2024 alone. Still, the crowds kept returning, spending Christmas and New Year’s Eve on the street. Thematic protests led by teachers, musicians, athletes, and doctors arose, spreading to 37 of Georgia’s 55 cities and more than 40 cities abroad.

Then, once the authorities were able to accurately identify demonstrators, the fines began to arrive. By March 2025, at least GEL 2 million (around EUR 640,000 or USD 767,893) worth of penalties had been imposed on protesters. At first, people did not know how they could have been spotted so easily. The answer, however, had been in place for years.

Under the wing of Russian surveillance machines

Georgia’s surveillance infrastructure is called Polyface; its Ministry of Internal Affairs has been procuring the facial recognition system from Papillon AO, a Moscow-based company that has been sanctioned by several countries. Its products are used primarily by Russian law enforcement and autocracies close to Russia, including Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Belarus.

Russia, now providing surveillance technology to Georgia, invaded the country in August 2008 in a five-day war, after which it recognized — unlike the international community — the breakaway regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent states. Russian troops have remained there ever since. Nearly two decades later, Moscow still controls roughly 20 percent of Georgian territory.

According to a 2018 upgrade contract, ministry operators would have been trained directly by Russian personnel. Papillon AO, like any other Russian company operating in Georgia, is obliged by Russian law to cooperate with Russian security services if compelled.

Meanwhile, procurement documents show that Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs has been expanding its facial recognition capabilities. Several demonstrators interviewed for this article saw themselves in the footage for the first time during the hearings and admitted to being shocked about how precisely they were captured by the system.

One protester, Elene, recounted that Levani, a friend of hers, “was barely at the edge of the frame, but the camera was zoomed in to the point where every expression, every smile, was visible. It was unimaginable.”

Through the lens of the system

Polyface 3.7.0, the latest upgrade purchased by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, was delivered in early June 2025. Polyface is built on a deep learning recognition algorithm developed by 3DiVi, a Russian AI company based in Novosibirsk and backed by a Russian state venture fund. It records high-definition images of large crowds, even in poor lighting, and can identify faces that are under masks or partially occluded.

The tender documents show that the ministry explicitly requested licenses for an unlimited number of operators; the change suggests a rising demand within the ministry to monitor larger demonstrations.

To match faces to identities, the system uses the Unified Information Bank, which provides access to civil registry photographs. The software can also run searches against pre-loaded images from social media and other external sources – a feature the ministry requested in 2024, indicating cross-platform surveillance as an intended use.

This investigation has identified three ways in which the software may be used. Automated identification allows Polyface to scan a live camera feed, select each searchable face in the crowd, and capture an image that can identify the person. It then moves on to the next face. This process runs continuously, without a human.

In contrast, operator-directed search allows a staff member to take manual control of a camera, point it at a specific person, zoom in, and run an image of the face against the database in real time. Finally, watchlist alerts function by loading a list of people of interest (e.g. activists, protest organizers, previously fined demonstrators, etc.) into the system in advance. When a camera spots people from this list, Polyface flags them.

Uncertainty as a pressure of its own

Early on, activists set up funds: people donated money, the funds paid the penalties, and the protest could keep going. “At first,” says Elene, “being fined felt almost like a badge – people would fundraise for you, there was solidarity.” Then, the government seized the funds’ accounts, leaving demonstrators on their own.

Because the fines would arrive weeks or months later, demonstrators understood that attending a protest was no longer a one-time act; it had become a searchable data record.

“The software doesn’t only identify who someone is – it can reconstruct a full protest history: when a person arrived, how long they stayed, how many times they came back,” explains Georgian cybersecurity expert Giorgi Lubaretsi. “Once identified at one protest, the system can locate them across every other recorded event.”