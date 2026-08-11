Cocoa Farmers in Southeast Cameroon are Adapting to EU Regulations, But they Still Want a Fair Price

Forty cooperative cocoa farmers gathered at the chief’s home, under an iron-roofed shed in Ekombitie village within Cameroon’s South Region, Dja-et-Lobo. Occasionally, the meeting on agroforestry best practices was interrupted by the noise and hooting of passing timber trucks. Judging by the sad expressions on their faces, the farmers were concerned about the price of cocoa, which has fallen drastically since early 2025 and began dropping dramatically in early 2026.

They are aware that a European Union regulation on deforestation-free cocoa will be implemented next year, and are trying to adapt despite doubts about whether the price will rebound. EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) mandates that certain products, including all cocoa and cocoa products imported into the EU, must be deforestation-free, fully traceable, and legally produced.

This regulation will undoubtedly place a higher burden on cocoa farmers, both organizationally and in terms of labor, but could also lead to greater yield and long-term sustainability. Local farmers say they are willing to adhere to the new regulation, but they also hope the added effort will lead to increased compensation — particularly amid the recent cocoa price dip.

Cameroon’s cocoa farmers

Paul Mbarga Jr. is a farmer based in Ekombitie village. Clad in a yellow sleeveless tank top, he sits on the floor and knits bamboo strips into a hat. He created his one-hectare (2.47-acre) cocoa farm when he dropped out of school in 2016. He explained to Global Voices that his farm is located in an old-growth forest, clarifying that he has not contributed to deforestation in creating his farm.